Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Enjoy Gardenning More
Video

The Littlest Mermaid, The Garage review: ‘A really lovely family trip out’

PUBLISHED: 11:41 14 April 2019

My First Circus: The Littlest Mermaid Credit: Andi Sapey

My First Circus: The Littlest Mermaid Credit: Andi Sapey

Andi Sapey

If you want to introduce your tots to the joys of theatre and the circus, but without worrying about them disrupting it for everyone else, then this is the show for you and your family.

My First Circus: The Littlest Mermaid Credit: Andi SapeyMy First Circus: The Littlest Mermaid Credit: Andi Sapey

The Garage in Norwich is building a nice little niche in producing shows for very young children and their parents and their latest offering promises to be another hit.

The Littlest Mermaid tells the story of, yes you guessed it, a mermaid as she explores the world under and above the sea.

The story is interspersed between songs and some circus-style acrobats from two of the main cast, which keeps it fast-paced and varied and stops the little uns from getting bored or distracted.

We first experienced the tots theatre with The Garage’s special Christmas pantomime and were really impressed by how it told both a good story and got the youngsters up on their feet and involved. Most importantly our three-year-old loved it.

My First Circus: The Littlest Mermaid Credit: Andi SapeyMy First Circus: The Littlest Mermaid Credit: Andi Sapey

And this time round is no different with the youngsters brought into the show by being asked to help hunt fishes, dance and sing.

The big difference with The Littlest Mermaid is the acrobatics, which means parents are warned they need to keep the tots away from centre stage, for fear of them getting a wallop in the face.

Lead actress and acrobat Alice Ross deals brilliantly with the double challenge of swinging graciously around a hoop suspended in mid air and keeping a check on whether anyone has strayed into her path.

The hour-long show flies by and both our children, three and six, are transfixed.

My First Circus: The Littlest Mermaid Credit: Andi SapeyMy First Circus: The Littlest Mermaid Credit: Andi Sapey

It’s testament to the versatility and talent of the young cast of four that during this time we’re treated to songs, comedy, gymnastics, juggling and more.

If I were to make one little criticism it’s that the ending felt a little bit rushed and perhaps underwhelming - but I’m sure through the eyes of a three-year-old that wasn’t the case.

But that’s a minor point because The Littlest Mermaid was a really lovely family trip out and one I’d wholly recommend to others.

Related articles

Most Read

WATCH: Car ablaze in city centre causes road closure

A car burst into flames in Grapes Hill, Norwich. Photo: Archant

Crack cocaine pusher offers to help police catch city drugs boss

Donovan Gurley was sentenced to three years in prison for supply of class A drugs. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

More than 150 cannabis plants found at property in Norwich

Three people have been arrested for cultivation of cannabis in Norwich. Picture: Norwich Police

‘Speechless’ father hails TV presenter Jake Humphrey after tweet creates ‘minor miracle’

Ross Coniam with his daughter Norah Faith. Picture: Ross Coniam

Katie Price set to open new Norwich nightclub

Katie Price arriving for the Fifty Shades Darker European Premiere held at Odeon Leicester Square, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday February 9, 2016. See PA story SHOWBIZ FiftyShades. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire

Most Read

WATCH: Car ablaze in city centre causes road closure

A car burst into flames in Grapes Hill, Norwich. Photo: Archant

Crack cocaine pusher offers to help police catch city drugs boss

Donovan Gurley was sentenced to three years in prison for supply of class A drugs. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

More than 150 cannabis plants found at property in Norwich

Three people have been arrested for cultivation of cannabis in Norwich. Picture: Norwich Police

‘Speechless’ father hails TV presenter Jake Humphrey after tweet creates ‘minor miracle’

Ross Coniam with his daughter Norah Faith. Picture: Ross Coniam

Katie Price set to open new Norwich nightclub

Katie Price arriving for the Fifty Shades Darker European Premiere held at Odeon Leicester Square, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday February 9, 2016. See PA story SHOWBIZ FiftyShades. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Promoting a Premier city: How the world will be watching the comeback club

Teemu Pukki celebrates - but could his goals bring more than just Premier League football to Norwich? Picture by Paul Chesterton

‘Wigan are fighting for their lives’ - Hopes high for City fans in crunch match

Fans packed the Wool Pack for the Norwich Wigan match. Picture: Marc Betts

Meet the Norwich man who has created a bee life-saving card

Dan Harris founder of Bee Saviour Behaviour. Picture: Marc Betts

Cage Warriors Academy South East 23 report: Sensational Edwards submits Butters in Battle of Anglia clash

Craig Edwards celebrates his victory in the Battle of Anglia main event at Cage Warriors Academy South East 23 in Colchester. Picture: BRETT KING

The Littlest Mermaid, The Garage review: ‘A really lovely family trip out’

My First Circus: The Littlest Mermaid Credit: Andi Sapey
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists