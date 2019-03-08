Video

The Littlest Mermaid, The Garage review: ‘A really lovely family trip out’

My First Circus: The Littlest Mermaid Credit: Andi Sapey Andi Sapey

If you want to introduce your tots to the joys of theatre and the circus, but without worrying about them disrupting it for everyone else, then this is the show for you and your family.

The Garage in Norwich is building a nice little niche in producing shows for very young children and their parents and their latest offering promises to be another hit.

The Littlest Mermaid tells the story of, yes you guessed it, a mermaid as she explores the world under and above the sea.

The story is interspersed between songs and some circus-style acrobats from two of the main cast, which keeps it fast-paced and varied and stops the little uns from getting bored or distracted.

We first experienced the tots theatre with The Garage’s special Christmas pantomime and were really impressed by how it told both a good story and got the youngsters up on their feet and involved. Most importantly our three-year-old loved it.

And this time round is no different with the youngsters brought into the show by being asked to help hunt fishes, dance and sing.

The big difference with The Littlest Mermaid is the acrobatics, which means parents are warned they need to keep the tots away from centre stage, for fear of them getting a wallop in the face.

Lead actress and acrobat Alice Ross deals brilliantly with the double challenge of swinging graciously around a hoop suspended in mid air and keeping a check on whether anyone has strayed into her path.

The hour-long show flies by and both our children, three and six, are transfixed.

It’s testament to the versatility and talent of the young cast of four that during this time we’re treated to songs, comedy, gymnastics, juggling and more.

If I were to make one little criticism it’s that the ending felt a little bit rushed and perhaps underwhelming - but I’m sure through the eyes of a three-year-old that wasn’t the case.

But that’s a minor point because The Littlest Mermaid was a really lovely family trip out and one I’d wholly recommend to others.