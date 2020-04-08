Norwich musician Ordel raises money for mental health charity Mind via his Locked Down Tour

A Norwich based pop musician is raising money for mental health charity MIND via his Locked Down Tour.

Norwich pop singer Ordel is raising money for mental health charity Mind via his Locked Down Tour. Picture: Harley Britcher (Elicray) Norwich pop singer Ordel is raising money for mental health charity Mind via his Locked Down Tour. Picture: Harley Britcher (Elicray)

With much of the population on lockdown due to the Coronavirus, Ordel has been performing for fans via Facebook livestreams.

“As a musician, I love performing live to people, but currently I am unable to get out and play in different venues. So I decided that I would create my own tour… but within my house,” explains Ordel.

“Now, as I haven’t quite achieved the fame level that has allowed me to have a huge house, the tour has involved me playing in some pretty tight spaces, but to be honest, it has added to the fun!”

As everyone faces the challenge of being stuck at home, Ordel felt this was a good opportunity to give something back to the community.

“Alongside performing on the live streams, I wanted to try and do more for people. I know that being in lockdown can be really challenging on our mental health, especially for those that are unfortunately on their own.”

“I am a big supporter of the mental health charity MIND and the work they do. I figured that I could use the streams to reach more people and to raise money for Mind. I feel that it is when people come together that they are their strongest, in any avenue of life.”

Ordel’s Locked Down Tour began on March 31 and has already raised £255 for charity.

“The response has been so good that I have decided to do an additional one off stream to try and hit the £300 mark. The final stream will be on Sunday April 12, at 8pm, live from my Facebook page.”

“Of course, I want everyone to join me on the stream, where you can discover new songs you haven’t heard - or request some for me to try and cover! If you can’t, you can still leave a little donation for Mind if you are able to.”

- If you’d like to donate then you can do so via Ordel’s Just Giving page

