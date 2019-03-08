Music of Cream review: hugely talented musicians whose lives have been steeped in the Cream spirit and legacy

With the passing away of Cream legendary drummer Ginger Baker on Sunday morning still fresh in the minds of music appreciators worldwide, last night's Music of Cream gig, at Epic Studios in Norwich, was one that was bound to be full of emotion and tributes to one of the world's all-time greatest British musicians, and none more so than for his son Kofi.

Cream was a chemical explosion like no other, the blueprint for every major music group to emulate and the heavy blues precursor to Hendrix and Led Zeppelin amongst many others. 50 years since their earth-shaking debut album, the bloodlines of that hallowed trilogy come together to pay tribute to Cream's legendary four-album reign over the psychedelic frontier of the late 1960s.

Kofi first appeared with his father in 1975 on the live BBC TV show The Old Grey Whistle Test, and he's been playing before the public ever since and founded the tribute band to Cream shortly after their reunion show in 2005.

The original band Cream formed in 1966 and despite the band only playing together for two and a half years were major influencers that changed the music scene in the 60's forever. Cream was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1993.

Malcolm Bruce (son of Jack Bruce), and Will Johns (Eric Clapton's nephew) make up the rest of the trio that unleash the lightning that electrified a generation in the height of the swinging sixties.

Feel the fire and the freedom of 'Spoonful', 'Strange Brew', 'Sunshine of Your Love', 'White Room', 'Crossroads' and 'Badge' - were all performed by hugely talented musicians whose lives have been steeped in the Cream spirit and legacy.

Kofi was handed a flower from a member of the audience as he took to the stage at Epic Studios, a touching start to the evening's procession where the intrigue was all around seeing the drummer pay tribute to the man who has spent much of his career trying to emulate his father's unique playing style.

Despite father and son having a somewhat fractious relationship, highlighted in the 2012 documentary; Beware of Mr Baker, the love that was felt by Kofi towards his father and a man he very much idolised in the musical sense was very much evident.

In emotional scenes on stage, he paid homage to Ginger, performing Pressed Rat and Warthog, written and sung by his late father, in one of the highlights of a night that will be remembered by most, if not all, of the seated audience crammed into the venue. Music of Cream came together in Norwich last night with a display of poise and poignancy to commemorate a British rock 'n' Roll icon.

