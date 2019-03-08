Search

Happy Mondays star heading to Norwich Britpop event

PUBLISHED: 15:39 07 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:19 07 May 2019

Mark 'Bez' Berry Credit: Steve Hunt Photography

Archant

Step On down to OPEN Norwich this May as a Happy Mondays star is headlining a popular music event.

The legendary Mark 'Bez' Berry will perform a 90-minute DJ set during a guest appearance at the Common People 90s night at the venue.

The event returns for the fifth time on Saturday May 11 with a Madchester theme and plenty of Britpop and Indie tunes.

Happy Mondays were one of the biggest rock bands of the era and the original line-up featured Shaun Ryder on vocals, bassist Paul Ryder, guitarist Mark Day, keyboard player Paul Davis and Gary Wheland on Drums.

Bez later joined the band as a dancer and percussionist and he is known for his unique moves and hedonistic lifestyle.

The band had top ten hits Step On and Kinky Afro and hail from Salford in Greater Manchester.

When Happy Mondays disbanded in 1993, Shaun and Bez formed band Black Grape with ex-Paris Angels guitarist Wags, who later served in the 1999 to 2000 reincarnation of the Happy Mondays, and former Ruthless Rap Assassins star Kermit.

Prior to the event Bez took some time out to speak to the organisers of Common People about what music lovers can expect.

He said: "I'll play a lot of the classic indie tunes and a lot of Manchester-based indie tunes but it all depends on the audience.

"Sometimes if the acid house is going down alright I'll play a bit of that, if not I'll stick to the indie."

When asked if he still got a buzz from doing events like Common People, he said: "Absolutely. I really enjoy it.

"I'm really happy that I'm still able to earn my living like I do and I still love to dance.

"I've always enjoyed my visits to Norwich and that neck of the woods."

Bez follows in the footsteps of Rick Witter (Shed Seven), Dave Rowntree (Blur), Mark Morriss (The Bluetones) and Steve Lamacq to DJ at the popular nostalgia night.

Common People runs from 9pm to 2am and you can purchase advance tickets at opennorwich.org.uk for £12 and entry in £15 on the door, with a share of proceeds going to charity, and the event is 18+

‘We may have had some slight bus issues’ - Norwich City team jump on different bus for parade

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke with the trophy as the Norwich City victory parade snakes it's way though Norwich city centre. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Why these derelict buildings remain empty on a Norwich industrial estate

The empty units at Norwich Airport Industrial Estate. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

This iconic city hotel could be brought back into use after 42 years

The Royal Hotel, Bank Plain, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

GALLERY: Norwich’s promotion party in pictures

Teemu Pukki, Marco Stiepermann, Kenny McLean and Emi Buendia during the Norwich City Victory Parade and civic reception at Norwich City Hall, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

