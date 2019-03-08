Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More

Much Ado About Nothing review: a sun-drenched take on the Bard's happy version of Romeo and Juliet

PUBLISHED: 12:30 21 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:30 21 September 2019

Much Ado About Nothing at the Maddermarket Theatre in Norwich. Picture: supplied by James Goffin

Much Ado About Nothing at the Maddermarket Theatre in Norwich. Picture: supplied by James Goffin

supplied by James Goffin

The Norwich Players begin their week long run of Much Ado About Nothing at Norwich's Maddermarket Theatre today.

Much Ado About Nothing at the Maddermarket Theatre in Norwich. Picture: supplied by James GoffinMuch Ado About Nothing at the Maddermarket Theatre in Norwich. Picture: supplied by James Goffin

Despite a mafia-themed opening, this production of Shakespeare's comedy owes more stylistically to a Hitchcock thriller than the Godfather.

With the action transported to 1950s Sicily, this is a sun-drenched take on the Bard's happy version of Romeo and Juliet where loving the one you should hate, a madcap friar, and a fake death ends rather more happily than a double suicide.

Benedick (Rob Tiffen) and Beatrice (Harriet Waterhouse) bicker and fight but are tricked into falling in love, while the genuine romance of Hero (Safia Hall) and Claudio (Matthew Squance) is put at risk by a rival with a long-held grudge.

You may also want to watch:

Waterhouse and Tiffen are a fluid, delightful, pairing - both are sharp, likeable, and make the most of their crazed transformations from tormentors to true lovers. The speed of their repartee sacrifices some of the gags, but Tiffen particularly brings many of his own with his physicality.

Squance and Hall are suitably sweet in their more innocent affections, and in her brief appearances as saboteur Donna Juana Laura Landamore has an exceptionally strong presence - if she's not playing a panto baddy somewhere this Christmas then she should be.

The comically-bad night watch provide oodles of light relief, led by master of the malapropism Dogberry (David White) and Verges (Robin Saunders). The whole troupe are extremely fun to watch, presenting a real risk of corpsing for the straight roles around them.

Tony Fullwood's direction has playfully filmic elements but could have committed to them slightly more (and perhaps trimmed the text a little), and partners well with Lucinda Bray's set incorporating a veil-come-projection screen for quick scene changes. The modern trend for gender-swapping some characters neither harms nor adds to the action.

At three hours it's a bit too long to be a romp but it nips along with lightness of an Italian scooter, full of dirty jokes and tasty performances. Great fun for an autumn evening.

Much Ado About Nothing continues at the Maddermarket Theatre until Saturday, September 28 with tickets available from their website.

Most Read

Customers hit out at second-hand car dealer over faulty vehicles and delayed repairs

Bonds Car Sales in Norwich has been hit with complaints by customers over faulty cars. Picture: Submitted/Archant

Five new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norwich

Five new KFC drive-thrus are set to open in Norwich. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Woman raped in Norwich

The Old Library Wood park area at the Old Library Mews. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

See inside the new-look ‘Pedro’s’ as revamped bar and restaurant to open at weekend

Andre Serruys and daughter Annie at Harry's in Chapelfield Gardens Picture; Neil Perry / Archant

Death of woman in Norwich not now being treated as suspicious

Police outside a property in Angel Road, Norwich, where a body of a woman was found. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Customers hit out at second-hand car dealer over faulty vehicles and delayed repairs

Bonds Car Sales in Norwich has been hit with complaints by customers over faulty cars. Picture: Submitted/Archant

Five new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norwich

Five new KFC drive-thrus are set to open in Norwich. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Woman raped in Norwich

The Old Library Wood park area at the Old Library Mews. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

See inside the new-look ‘Pedro’s’ as revamped bar and restaurant to open at weekend

Andre Serruys and daughter Annie at Harry's in Chapelfield Gardens Picture; Neil Perry / Archant

Death of woman in Norwich not now being treated as suspicious

Police outside a property in Angel Road, Norwich, where a body of a woman was found. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Anger as builder stops £76,000 renovation projects leaving families in lurch

Kirsti Paul and Jojo Pazhayattil claim their homes have been left in disrepair after Mark Bye, of Norwich-based M Bye and Sons, left building works unfinished. Picture: Denise Bradley

Three men who ran from police arrested by officers in Norwich

Supt Terry Lordan (front, centre) and the Operation Moonshot team. Picture: Neil Didsbury

BIG MATCH PREVIEW: Beauty and the beast misses the point at Turf Moor

Daniel Farke warns Jamal Lewis and the rest of Norwich City's defence will be tested again at Burnley after getting the better of Manchester City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Housing group warning after travellers move onto land at Spixworth

Caravans on land off Buxton Road, Spixworth. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Investigations continue after man shot in face in Norwich robberies

Sloughbottom Park BMX track. PIC: Dan Grimmer.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists