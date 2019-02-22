7 of the best Mother’s Day menu deals in Norwich

If you’re looking for ideas about how to spoil your mum in Norwich this Mother’s Day, look no further.

From 100pc plant based menus, to champagne afternoon teas - no matter what your mum’s tastes are we’ve got you covered.

Erpingham House, 22 Tombland, Norwich

If you have a plant-based parent then Vegan restaurant Erpingham house is an excellent choice for a special meat-free meal.

On March 31 exclusively Erpingham House is serving a Mother’s Day menu priced at £24.95 for three courses.

Mains include whole roasted celeriac with roast potatoes, braised red cabbage, buttered greens and red wine gravy, and hasselback sweet potato with spring onion, red chilli and sour cream. Lemon tart and chocolate brownie are among the desserts on offer.

Call 01603 733834 to book.

The Assembly House, Theatre Street, Norwich

Well known for its afternoon teas, The Assembly House will be hosting a Mother’s Day themed tea on March 31 at 11am.

It will cost £25.00 per person or £15 for under 12s and will include a gift for mum.

The menu will consist of an array of dainty sandwiches, including smoked salmon and egg and cress, and sweet treats, scones and cakes.

Call 01603 626402 to book.

The Library Restaurant, 4A Guildhall Norwich

If mum’s a bookworm then treat her to a meal in the surroundings of a former library.

The Library Restaurant’s Mother’s Day menu is priced at £19.95 for two courses, or £23.95 for three.

Mains include roast leg of lamb and grilled sirloin steak, with desserts ranging from apple crumble to sticky toffee pudding. Starters feature tempura prawn and grilled chicken caesar salad.

Call 01603 616606 to book.

Maids Head Hotel, 20 Tombland, Norwich

On Sunday, 31 Maids Head Hotel will be hosting a three course lunch in its 2 AA rosette restaurant.

It costs £32 per person with half price meals for children and under twos eating free.

Sample dishes from the hotel’s lunch menu includes a tempting variety of meat, fish, and vegetarian options. Every mum will also receive a gift from the hotel.

Call 01603 272008 to book.

Mercure Norwich Hotel, 131 Boundary Road, Norwich

The Mercure will be hosting a Mother’s Day meal in their City Suite at 12.30pm on March 31.

Three courses are priced at £19.95 for adults, £9.95 for under 12s and under 3s go free.

There will be live entertainment from singer Claire Barker and her guitarist who are performing an acoustic set for diners.

Mums will also be given a gift by the hotel.

Call 01603 294 330 to book.

The Marsh Harrier, 158 Ipswich Road, Norwich

If a cosy atmosphere and generous helpings are what you are looking for when planning a Mother’s Day meal then The Marsh Harrier could be the venue for you.

On March 31, three courses are priced at £21.50 with options including oven-baked button and portobello mushrooms to start, followed by a traditional roast dinner with all the trimmings and blackcurrant and prosecco cheesecake to finish.

Call 01603 507513 to book.

The Georgian Town House, 30-34 Unthank Rd, Norwich

From 12pm to 9pm on March 31, The Georgian Town House will be serving a special Mother’s Day Sunday lunch.

The venue will also be hosting a champagne afternoon tea to mark the occasion, at £25 per person or £12.50 for under 12s.

Call 01603 615 655 to book.