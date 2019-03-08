Morganway to perform 'Live & Local' set at HMV Chapelfield

East Anglian rock/American collective Morganway. Photo: Republic Media Republic Media

Morganway, an East Anglian rock/Americana band, will perform a live set this weekend at HMV in intu Chapelfield Shopping Centre, Norwich.

This special appearance is part of the store's Live & Local series which aims to get behind the local music scene by giving bands a platform both in store and online.

"Live & Local is an opportunity for HMV stores around the country to reconnect with our local music scenes," explains Event Manager Peter Bilton.

"It's a big milestone for an artist to have their music on our shelves amongst the bands that inspired them and to perform in-store."

"Our customers are reacting very positively to it, we added one of our local acts CD's to our playlist in-store and sold out of his album from people asking what was playing."

"That's what Live & Local is about, giving a platform to our local acts and introducing our customers to exciting new music from their area."

- The performance will begin at 3pm on Saturday September 7

- If you can't make it down, be sure to tune into the Enjoy Music More Facebook group where the set will be live streamed