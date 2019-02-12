Video

East Anglian rock/Americana group Morganway release first official single ahead of Norwich show

Rock/Americana group Morganway announce their first official single. Photo: Republic Media Republic Media

East Anglian collective Morganway have released their first official single along with a selection of concerts and festivals across the UK.

Morganway will headline Epic Studios in Norwich on March 15. Photo: Republic Media Morganway will headline Epic Studios in Norwich on March 15. Photo: Republic Media

Their new single Frozen In Our Time is the perfect introduction to their expansive sound and captivating harmonies that have been gaining them loyal fans across the country.

The single is a first listen at what to expect from their upcoming debut album which is due for release in summer 2019.

Morganway will be hitting the road to perform their new music, stopping in Norwich on March 15 to headline Epic Studios.

This show will follow on from an appearance at C2C Festival in London - the UK’s largest country music festival.

Founded by twin brothers Callum and Kieran Morgan, Morganway are a rock/Americana group who are inspired by the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Fleetwood Mac and other classic guitar bands such as The Eagles.

With accolades from Whispering Bob Harris, two nominations from the BCMA awards, support slots with The Shires and an Under The Apple Tree session already under their belt, there is no doubt that Morganway are heading on a skyward trajectory.

Over the years Morganway have developed a sound built on a love for multi-layered harmonies, driven guitar riffs and distinctive fiddle flourishes, bound by raw, honest songwriting.

• Tickets to their show on March 15 are available for £15 advance via Epic Studios’ website

