East Anglian rock/Americana band Morganway to release debut album

East Anglian rock/American collective Morganway. Photo: Republic Media Republic Media

East Anglian rock/Americana collective Morganway are set to release their self-titled debut album.

The record will be released on August 2 and will be followed by a selection of tour dates across the UK.

The album itself aims to capture the vast dynamic soundscapes that make their live shows so magical.

About the album, vocalist and bassist Callum Morgan explains that "it couldn't become too sanitised in the studio so the bulk of it was recorded live, with minimal overdubs."

"I think all art is frozen in its time, forever reflecting the moment in which it was made but also, hopefully, speaking to the person that discovers it in their own time."

"I don't like to reveal too much about our lyrics because I think it's important that the listener makes up their own mind."

"However with tracks like New Way, lyrically it's so direct in places. The chorus is as on-the-nose as I think we've ever been. And yet, the verses paint a somewhat bizarre picture of some kind of psychedelic, spiritual awakening, reminiscent perhaps of one of my favourite songs, Solsbury Hill by Peter Gabriel."

The band were founded in 2016 by twin brothers Callum and Kieran Morgan (lead guitar) and keyboard player Matt Brocklehurst, with singer SJ Mortimer, fiddle player Nicole J Terry and drummer Ed Bullinger joining the line-up more recently.

"Both Kieran and Nicole have very individual playing styles, and that combination allows their instruments to play off one another in quite distinctive ways, sometimes harmonising or in total contrast," explains Callum.

Inspired by the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Fleetwood Mac and The Eagles, Morganway have very quickly built a name for themselves both locally and further afield.

Having already received accolades from BBC Radio 2's Bob Harris, recognition from press across the UK, two nominations from the BCMA awards, support slots with The Shires and an Under The Apple Tree session, Morganway look to be continuing their success.

- Morganway's self-titled debut album is available to pre-order from here

- To check out upcoming tour dates visit Morganway's website

