Confident Norfolk parents wanted for new TV show

Family at Christmas market. Picture: JackF/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Family at Christmas market. Picture: JackF/Getty Images/iStockphoto

A TV company is looking for parents who are confident in their parenting technique.

A TV show is looking for Norfolk parents for a new programme (Image: Monkey Kingdom)

Television company Monkey Kingdom is looking for parents from the Norfolk area who are proud of the way they raise their children and who consider themselves to have a particular parenting strategy. The parents will take part in a brand new TV social experiment, which will be airing on a major UK broadcaster.

Parents can be in a couple or a single parent, however they will need to have at least one child between the ages of five and 13.

If anyone is interested in taking part in the programme, please send your name, contact details and some information about your family to parent@monkeykingdom.com.

