Norwich band Mondatta Funk to play 10-year reunion show

Norwich funk and soul band Mondatta Funk. Picture: Supplied by Lauren Dove Supplied by Lauren Dove

Norwich funk and soul band Mondatta Funk are set to perform at Norwich Arts Centre.

After a 10-year hiatus Mondatta Funk are back and set to bring another night of original/local funk and soul music to Norwich on June 8.

It was in 2009 that they put together their first 'Explosion' gig at Norwich Arts Centre which included a 12-piece line-up of some of Norfolk's finest musicians - from bands such as Killamonjambo, Speedometer and The Voxettes.

You may also want to watch:

Drawing on influences from the likes of James Brown, Aretha Franklin and Sly and the Family Stone, the band gigged all across Norfolk and Suffolk during their former years (2004-2009).

With several members having since toured, released albums, had children and got married, this gig will celebrate their 10-year reunion with an another explosive line-up.

The evening will feature performances from Norwich guitarist Mark Howes, bassist Kieran Brennan and drummer Chris Griggs along with musicians from the original line-up. Other familiar faces include The Voxettes, Simon Jarrett on congas and sax, Andy 'Mojo' Robinson on keys and Sam Bramley on trumpet.

- Tickets to the Mondatta Funk Explosion 10-year reunion gig on June 8 are available for £7 advance from Norwich Arts Centre's website

- For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Twitter and Instagram