Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Enjoy Gardenning More

Norwich band Mondatta Funk to play 10-year reunion show

PUBLISHED: 16:22 03 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:22 03 June 2019

Norwich funk and soul band Mondatta Funk. Picture: Supplied by Lauren Dove

Norwich funk and soul band Mondatta Funk. Picture: Supplied by Lauren Dove

Supplied by Lauren Dove

Norwich funk and soul band Mondatta Funk are set to perform at Norwich Arts Centre.

After a 10-year hiatus Mondatta Funk are back and set to bring another night of original/local funk and soul music to Norwich on June 8.

It was in 2009 that they put together their first 'Explosion' gig at Norwich Arts Centre which included a 12-piece line-up of some of Norfolk's finest musicians - from bands such as Killamonjambo, Speedometer and The Voxettes.

You may also want to watch:

Drawing on influences from the likes of James Brown, Aretha Franklin and Sly and the Family Stone, the band gigged all across Norfolk and Suffolk during their former years (2004-2009).

With several members having since toured, released albums, had children and got married, this gig will celebrate their 10-year reunion with an another explosive line-up.

The evening will feature performances from Norwich guitarist Mark Howes, bassist Kieran Brennan and drummer Chris Griggs along with musicians from the original line-up. Other familiar faces include The Voxettes, Simon Jarrett on congas and sax, Andy 'Mojo' Robinson on keys and Sam Bramley on trumpet.

- Tickets to the Mondatta Funk Explosion 10-year reunion gig on June 8 are available for £7 advance from Norwich Arts Centre's website

- For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Twitter and Instagram

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Couple found dead in Norwich flat are named as police probe continues

The two people who were found dead in a Norwich flat have been named locally as Gaynor Robinson and Billy Applegate. Photo: Supplied

Armed masked robbers hold up staff at Norwich bookmakers and petrol station

The Betfred bookmakers in Hall Road, where an armed robbery happened. Pic: Peter Walsh.

Norfolk’s Chelsea Pensioner wins Britain’s Got Talent

Norfolk's Colin Thackery appears on Britain's Got Talent (C) ITV

Drivers using petrol station forecourt to bypass road closure at key Norwich roundabout

Work has started on the Fiveways roundabout in Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Why this historic Norwich street is covered in snow

Snow on rooftops and window sills as Elm Hill is transformed into a Victorian style winter setting for the filming of the musical Jingle Jangle being produced for Netflix by John Legend. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Couple found dead in Norwich flat are named as police probe continues

The two people who were found dead in a Norwich flat have been named locally as Gaynor Robinson and Billy Applegate. Photo: Supplied

Armed masked robbers hold up staff at Norwich bookmakers and petrol station

The Betfred bookmakers in Hall Road, where an armed robbery happened. Pic: Peter Walsh.

Norfolk’s Chelsea Pensioner wins Britain’s Got Talent

Norfolk's Colin Thackery appears on Britain's Got Talent (C) ITV

Drivers using petrol station forecourt to bypass road closure at key Norwich roundabout

Work has started on the Fiveways roundabout in Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Why this historic Norwich street is covered in snow

Snow on rooftops and window sills as Elm Hill is transformed into a Victorian style winter setting for the filming of the musical Jingle Jangle being produced for Netflix by John Legend. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Petition lodged to stop loud music events in city centre venues

Lynn Lockhart and Matt Edwards delivering a petition about noise from Norwich venues at City Hall. Picture: David Hannant

Armed masked robbers hold up staff at Norwich bookmakers and petrol station

The Betfred bookmakers in Hall Road, where an armed robbery happened. Pic: Peter Walsh.

New plans for multi-million pound revamp of Thickthorn roundabout revealed

The Thickthorn roundabout on the edge of Norwich. Pic: Highways England.

Couple found dead in Norwich flat are named as police probe continues

The two people who were found dead in a Norwich flat have been named locally as Gaynor Robinson and Billy Applegate. Photo: Supplied

Canaries number one Krul signs new long-term contract

Tim Krul has signed a new long-term contract to keep him at Norwich City until 2022 Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists