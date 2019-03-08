Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Norwich musician Molten Vole releases single with Electric Six’s Dick Valentine

PUBLISHED: 13:58 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:58 20 March 2019

Norwich alternative rock musician Molten Vole releases new single. Photo: Supplied by Molten Vole

Norwich alternative rock musician Molten Vole releases new single. Photo: Supplied by Molten Vole

Supplied by Molten Vole

Molten Vole, an alternative rock musician from Norwich, has recently released brand new single Moulting Foal.

Released on Valentines Day, the new single is a collaboration with Dick Valentine, lead singer of Electric Six who are best known for their top 5 hits Gay Bar and Danger! High Voltage.

Molten Vole, aka Alex, attended his first ever concert in 2004 at the UEA where he saw Dick Valentine and Detroit icons Electric Six deliver a set that ignited his continuing passion for live music.

It was a chance meeting the next day at a farmers market that led to the eventual collaboration and release of the single. Approaching the lead singer, he agreed to work with Molten Vole on a track which he’d been sitting on for nearly a year to ensure it was ready for Valentine’s vocal contribution.

When asked about the experience, Molten Vole said: “Behind his boundless talent and dedication, Dick Valentine is compelling and humble.”

“Working with him on this new track is probably the single most interesting thing that I’ll achieve in life.”

• Head to Molten Vole’s website to hear the single along with his other music

• For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Twitter and Instagram

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Held hostage in their homes’ - City street over-run by cars as people avoid hospital parking charges

Kate Slapp is one of the residents of Mornington Road, who are fed up with people parking on their road to avoid paying to park at the hospital. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Plea for two missing Norwich men to come home

Luke Allen, left, and Billy Applegate (pictured with daughter Daisy) have been reported missing. Photos: Debbie Allen/Gaynor Robinson

‘He never spoke about his own pain’ - Father-of-four who took his own life was ashamed of mental health struggles

Attleborough father Neil Davis, who took his own life last month, with wife Tina Davis. Photo: Submitted

Car free day for Norwich is agreed by city council

The Greens called for Norwich to have a car-free day in September. Photo Steve Adams

Search continues for missing father as friend found safe

Luke Allen, 25, who has been reported missing. Photo: Debbie Allen

Most Read

‘Held hostage in their homes’ - City street over-run by cars as people avoid hospital parking charges

Kate Slapp is one of the residents of Mornington Road, who are fed up with people parking on their road to avoid paying to park at the hospital. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Plea for two missing Norwich men to come home

Luke Allen, left, and Billy Applegate (pictured with daughter Daisy) have been reported missing. Photos: Debbie Allen/Gaynor Robinson

‘He never spoke about his own pain’ - Father-of-four who took his own life was ashamed of mental health struggles

Attleborough father Neil Davis, who took his own life last month, with wife Tina Davis. Photo: Submitted

Car free day for Norwich is agreed by city council

The Greens called for Norwich to have a car-free day in September. Photo Steve Adams

Search continues for missing father as friend found safe

Luke Allen, 25, who has been reported missing. Photo: Debbie Allen

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Inquiries continue following Norwich sex assault

Police at the former Lidl supermarket on Aylsham Road. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Closed intu Chapelfield store set to reopen in Norwich

Jones Bootmaker store is reopening in Brigg Street in Norwich

‘Stop before you kill my brother’ - Court hears of sister’s desperate plea during Norwich knife attack

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Almost £1m could be spent to revamp more Norwich city centre streets

Almost £1m could be spent on a scheme which would see London Street in Norwich repaved. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Five Norwich city councillors to step down, including one who has served since 1978

David Bradford, Labour councillor for Crome on Norwich City Council. Pic: Archant Library.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists