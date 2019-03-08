Norwich musician Molten Vole releases single with Electric Six’s Dick Valentine

Norwich alternative rock musician Molten Vole releases new single. Photo: Supplied by Molten Vole Supplied by Molten Vole

Molten Vole, an alternative rock musician from Norwich, has recently released brand new single Moulting Foal.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Released on Valentines Day, the new single is a collaboration with Dick Valentine, lead singer of Electric Six who are best known for their top 5 hits Gay Bar and Danger! High Voltage.

Molten Vole, aka Alex, attended his first ever concert in 2004 at the UEA where he saw Dick Valentine and Detroit icons Electric Six deliver a set that ignited his continuing passion for live music.

It was a chance meeting the next day at a farmers market that led to the eventual collaboration and release of the single. Approaching the lead singer, he agreed to work with Molten Vole on a track which he’d been sitting on for nearly a year to ensure it was ready for Valentine’s vocal contribution.

When asked about the experience, Molten Vole said: “Behind his boundless talent and dedication, Dick Valentine is compelling and humble.”

“Working with him on this new track is probably the single most interesting thing that I’ll achieve in life.”

• Head to Molten Vole’s website to hear the single along with his other music

• For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Twitter and Instagram