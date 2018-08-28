Video

Miles Kane is set to bring his winter headline tour to The LCR UEA in Norwich

Rock singer Miles Kane. Photo: Lauren Dukoff Lauren Dukoff

Following an intimate UK club tour with his explosive new band, Miles Kane is set to hit the road again on his winter tour that will see him play The LCR UEA in Norwich on November 26.

Having initially emerged on the music scene as the lead singer of The Rascals, it was Miles Kane’s appearance as one-half of the pop duo The Last Shadow Puppets, alongside Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner, which pushed him into the eye of the public.

The duo’s 2008 debut, The Age of Understatement which was recorded in just two weeks, received critical acclaim reaching number one in the UK charts and receiving a Mercury Prize nomination.

Since then Kane has become a solo performer best known for his 60s and 70s inspired rock sound.

His 2011 debut album, Colour of the Trap, reached number 11 in the UK charts and achieved gold status which Kane then followed with two further albums.

Coup De Grace, his latest album released in August 2017, was recorded in LA and produced by John Congleton (St. Vincent).

The record is a blistering exercise in modern rock ‘n’ roll and features the anthemic track Loaded (written by Miles, Lana Del Rey and Jamie T), the T Rex inspired single Cry On My Guitar, the catchy single Too Little Too Late and many more.

Tickets to the show at The LCR in Norwich on November 26 are available for £22.50 advance from the UEA Box Office website.