Moshing, crowd surfing and beer throwing. Miles Kane goes down a storm at the University of East Anglia LCR

Miles Kane performing at The LCR, Norwich. Photo: Steve Hunt Archant

There’s no such thing as a quiet night when singer Miles Kane is in town.

Miles Kane performing at The LCR, Norwich. Photo: Steve Hunt Miles Kane performing at The LCR, Norwich. Photo: Steve Hunt

It’s probably fair to say Miles Kane wasn’t expecting a reaction quite like this.

On an otherwise dreary Monday night in Norwich, the best he hoped for was probably a partially up for it crowd - struggling to shake off the excess of the weekend just gone.

Instead, what he got was a reaction rarely seen at any gig in the city, as his excellent 90 minute set was met with frantic moshing, beer cup throwing, stage diving and more.

But it was little more than Kane deserved, having built up a deserved reputation for being one of the best live performers around.

Miles Kane performing at The LCR, Norwich. Photo: Steve Hunt Miles Kane performing at The LCR, Norwich. Photo: Steve Hunt

And a much warranted reputation it is too, this being the third time I’ve seen the Liverpudlian live and each time I’ve come away praising his ability to get a crowd going.

That’s even more impressive if you take time to listen to his three solo albums, all of them enjoyable, but none of them likely to go down as classics of their time.

Live, however, Kane and his four-piece band ratchet the songs up all manner of levels and what you are left with is a pure, stripped down, good old fashioned rock and roll show.

Kane, probably best known for his Last of The Shadow Puppets double act with Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner, is a superb frontman.

He’s got the looks, the moves, the swagger, the high heels (!) and a voice that soars. He exudes confidence and a little bit of arrogance - but not so much as to turn you against him.

The Scouser and his excellent band storm through the set, Kane stopping every now and then to show what seems like genuine surprise and gratitude for the reaction he received.

Highlights include opener Inhaler, Better Than That, a The Clash-esque Coup De Grace from their new album, Rearrange and the thrilling set closer Come Closer.

Meanwhile, a rock and roll version of Hot Stuff by Donna Summer is a mid-set treat.

Last time Kane played at the UEA LCR it led to a mass exodus when the fire alarms went off mid-set - but believe me no-one was leaving early this time around.