Mexican restaurant launches taco delivery with free loo roll

Jive Kitchen in Norwich are delivering emergency taco kits with a free loo roll as people are stuck at home due to coronavirus - pictured are owners Rowan Baker and Lizzie Cater Credit: Jive Archant

Jive Kitchen in Norwich is turning up the heat and has launched emergency taco kits which they will be delivering around the city and it includes a toilet roll.

With more people deciding to stay at home due to the spread of coronavirus, the owners of Jive Kitchen in Exchange Street have launched a delivery service to keep the business afloat.

The emergency taco kits, which serve two people, cost £25 and includes a whole cooked roast chicken portioned up, with a vegetarian option of butternut squash, and it comes with pickles, black beans, green salsa, corn tortillas, chipotle aioli, two eggs and a loo roll.

Rowan Baker, 29, who owns the restaurant with partner Lizzie Cater, said: “Everything is already cooked and the chicken and beans come in a metal tray and will just need to be heated up in the oven and eggs cooked if customers want to put them on top.

“We decided to include the loo roll as we wanted it to be light-hearted and will come in handy if people want to slather their tacos in hot sauce.”

Mr Baker was left in a difficult position following Monday’s government announcement advising people to avoid restaurants, pubs and theatres.

Mr Baker added: “The last couple of days have been crazy and the hardest thing was it felt like the pressure was all on me and other business owners to tell staff we are cutting shifts.

Jive Kitchen in Exchange Street has launched a delivery service Credit: Jive Jive Kitchen in Exchange Street has launched a delivery service Credit: Jive

“We have stepped up our cleaning routine massively, even though we already have five stars, and we have been giving discount vouchers to customers as a thank you.

“Some people may see the taco kit as expensive, but it is still our restaurant-quality food and we have to price it at that to make sure we can keep our staff.”

The delivery fee is £5 within a five-mile radius and it must be ordered at least a day in advance at jivekitchen.co.uk or by phone on 01603 620330 and collection is also available.