Maverick Sabre review: He seemed to know exactly how to get everyone moving

Maverick Sabre headlining Epic Studios in Norwich. Photo: Paul Jones Paul Jones

Singer-songwriter Maverick Sabre arrived at Epic Studios in Norwich on Tuesday night (April 2) to play the fourth leg of his twelve date Ireland and UK tour, promoting his latest studio album ‘When I Wake Up’.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jordan Max supporting Maverick Sabre at Epic Studios in Norwich. Photo: Paul Jones Jordan Max supporting Maverick Sabre at Epic Studios in Norwich. Photo: Paul Jones

Independently released, it features collaborations from big names Jorja Smith and Chronixx, alongside songs of the usual mixed genres from the Irishman himself.

I have to admit I knew little of his music before rolling up at the venue, and would have struggled to identify any of his songs on the radio if asked.

I went in with my girlfriend Helen assuring me how good he is and that “I really would like him” - but she is also a fan of George Ezra so I was a little worried.

First up was support from rising British artist Jordan Max with his blend of alternative, R&B and hip-hop sounds. The guy has a great voice, and I enjoyed the chilled out vibe and he seemed so effortless on stage.

Maverick Sabre headlining Epic Studios in Norwich. Photo: Paul Jones Maverick Sabre headlining Epic Studios in Norwich. Photo: Paul Jones

What he thought of the crowd though, watching him emotionlessly, I’d love to know. It’s safe to say the people of Norwich needed a coffee or two.

The pick-me-up soon arrived as Maverick Sabre burst onto the stage to rev up the crowd. He’s been performing for many years now and he seemed to know exactly how to get everyone moving, in fact he demanded it. I love to see good crowd interaction from a performer.

I cannot tell you what songs he sang, and when, because I don’t know the names of any, but I was impressed by him and his band comprising of an excellent guitarist, fantastic bassist, tight drummer and keyboardist.

The sounds progressed from R&B early on, to hip hop, reggae and on to garage. There was even a quick bit of Craig David thrown in, much to the delight of a certain lady.

Maverick Sabre headlining Epic Studios in Norwich. Photo: Paul Jones Maverick Sabre headlining Epic Studios in Norwich. Photo: Paul Jones

A three song encore ensued, with Maverick returning to stage armed only with an acoustic guitar and belting out two numbers in quick succession. Even rewinding one after forgetting the lyrics, much to his own amusement, showing he and his audience were in good spirits.

Then his band returned for the final song, performed in exemplary style and the night was done. The ninety minute set had flown by. Helen knew I would like him, and I did.

• For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Twitter and Instagram