Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Snow

Snow

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Enjoy Gardenning More

Maverick Sabre review: He seemed to know exactly how to get everyone moving

PUBLISHED: 10:18 04 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:18 04 April 2019

Maverick Sabre headlining Epic Studios in Norwich. Photo: Paul Jones

Maverick Sabre headlining Epic Studios in Norwich. Photo: Paul Jones

Paul Jones

Singer-songwriter Maverick Sabre arrived at Epic Studios in Norwich on Tuesday night (April 2) to play the fourth leg of his twelve date Ireland and UK tour, promoting his latest studio album ‘When I Wake Up’.

Jordan Max supporting Maverick Sabre at Epic Studios in Norwich. Photo: Paul JonesJordan Max supporting Maverick Sabre at Epic Studios in Norwich. Photo: Paul Jones

Independently released, it features collaborations from big names Jorja Smith and Chronixx, alongside songs of the usual mixed genres from the Irishman himself.

I have to admit I knew little of his music before rolling up at the venue, and would have struggled to identify any of his songs on the radio if asked.

I went in with my girlfriend Helen assuring me how good he is and that “I really would like him” - but she is also a fan of George Ezra so I was a little worried.

First up was support from rising British artist Jordan Max with his blend of alternative, R&B and hip-hop sounds. The guy has a great voice, and I enjoyed the chilled out vibe and he seemed so effortless on stage.

Maverick Sabre headlining Epic Studios in Norwich. Photo: Paul JonesMaverick Sabre headlining Epic Studios in Norwich. Photo: Paul Jones

What he thought of the crowd though, watching him emotionlessly, I’d love to know. It’s safe to say the people of Norwich needed a coffee or two.

The pick-me-up soon arrived as Maverick Sabre burst onto the stage to rev up the crowd. He’s been performing for many years now and he seemed to know exactly how to get everyone moving, in fact he demanded it. I love to see good crowd interaction from a performer.

I cannot tell you what songs he sang, and when, because I don’t know the names of any, but I was impressed by him and his band comprising of an excellent guitarist, fantastic bassist, tight drummer and keyboardist.

The sounds progressed from R&B early on, to hip hop, reggae and on to garage. There was even a quick bit of Craig David thrown in, much to the delight of a certain lady.

Maverick Sabre headlining Epic Studios in Norwich. Photo: Paul JonesMaverick Sabre headlining Epic Studios in Norwich. Photo: Paul Jones

A three song encore ensued, with Maverick returning to stage armed only with an acoustic guitar and belting out two numbers in quick succession. Even rewinding one after forgetting the lyrics, much to his own amusement, showing he and his audience were in good spirits.

Then his band returned for the final song, performed in exemplary style and the night was done. The ninety minute set had flown by. Helen knew I would like him, and I did.

• For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Twitter and Instagram

Most Read

Bus driver punched and knocked unconscious after swerving to avoid two men in Norwich

A Sanders bus in North Walsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Travellers move onto city car park

Travellers have moved onto St Crispins car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Old Catton stab victim rushed back to hospital after street knife attack

The scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

‘The place was full with stock’ - business owner speaks about devastating fire

Firefighters tackling the major blaze at the Rackheath Industrial Estate. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Taxi driver suffers knife wounds after attack in broad daylight

George Pope Road, Norwich. Picture: Staff

Most Read

Bus driver punched and knocked unconscious after swerving to avoid two men in Norwich

A Sanders bus in North Walsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Travellers move onto city car park

Travellers have moved onto St Crispins car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Old Catton stab victim rushed back to hospital after street knife attack

The scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

‘The place was full with stock’ - business owner speaks about devastating fire

Firefighters tackling the major blaze at the Rackheath Industrial Estate. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Taxi driver suffers knife wounds after attack in broad daylight

George Pope Road, Norwich. Picture: Staff

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Five arrested after stash of crack cocaine and knives found in Norwich drugs raid

Five people were arrested after a stash of cocaine and wads of cash were seized in a drugs raid in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘It’s only a matter of time until he takes that step to the highest level’ - Buendia mentor on City gem

Emi Buendia is pushing Norwich City towards the Premier League Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Loving cat who had a ‘hard life’ fending for himself ready for home of his own

The RSPCA East Norfolk are hoping to rehome Milo. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

New shop in Norwich to sell chocolates ‘made in Britain’

The new English Chocolate Company shop now open in the Royal Arcade, Norwich. Pic: Archant.

Morrisons to sell paper bags for 20p in bid to cut plastic waste

Morrisons is to offer paper carrier bags to all customers in a bid to reduce plastic use. Photo: Rachel Kennedy
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists