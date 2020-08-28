Popular publican launches street food festival and reveals plans for Irish bar

Aidan Mahon has launched the Marquee of St Benedicts street food festival in a Norwich car park and also revealed plans for his new Irish bar Picture: Britanny Woodman Archant

A new street food festival with live entertainment has been launched in a Norwich car park by the man behind a new Irish bar in the city centre.

The Marquee of St Benedicts opens in Norwich Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN The Marquee of St Benedicts opens in Norwich Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Aidan Mahon has been working in pubs in the city for the last 20 years, including Delaney’s, now St Andrew’s Brew House, and, up until recently, The Butcher Bhoy.

His latest project is Pogues Mahon’s, which will be a four-storey Irish bar in the former home of takeaway China Inn on Prince of Wales Road.

Construction was already under way before lockdown, but the project was put on hold as Mr Mahon says his investor wanted to see when - and if - there is a second coronavirus spike.

But four weeks ago the pair came up with an idea, after Mr Mahon said it was a shame they didn’t have a car park in the new venue to have outdoor seating.

His investor then told him he owned a car park in Westwick Street, which runs parallel to St Benedicts Street.

Since then, they have completely transformed the space with a 19-metre long bar and 30 picnic tables, which are all covered by a large canopy.

The festival will run every Friday to Sunday until September 27 and will feature three local street food vendors - The Wood Kitchen, which serves pizzas, The Quack Den, duck wraps, and The Urban Eatery, barbecue dishes.

The Marquee of St Benedicts opens in Norwich, pictured is muscian Mike Crome Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN The Marquee of St Benedicts opens in Norwich, pictured is muscian Mike Crome Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The event is family-friendly and there will be live entertainment throughout the festival, including Irish band The Rum Dogs and children’s entertainer Charlie Cheesecake.

Mr Mahon said: “When people arrive they are greeted at the entrance where we will do track and trace and one person on each table goes to the bar, we also have everything spaced two metres apart and hand sanitiser stations.

“I am also hoping to do a beer festival in October and a Christmas fair or Après Ski event in December.”

The Marquee of St Benedicts is open from 4pm to 12pm on Fridays, 12pm to 12am on Saturdays and 12pm to 11pm on Sundays.

