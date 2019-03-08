Norwich band MARLA to release EP recorded at Abbey Road Studios

Norwich-based band MARLA are set to release their new EP which was recorded at Abbey Road Studios. Picture: Supplied by MARLA Supplied by MARLA

Norwich-based post-rock band MARLA are set to release their brand new EP on March 31.

MARLA's Abbey Road EP cover which is due for release on March 31. Picture: Supplied by MARLA MARLA's Abbey Road EP cover which is due for release on March 31. Picture: Supplied by MARLA

The EP was recorded at the legendary Abbey Road Studios in London after one of their demos found it’s way into the hands of a recording engineer at the studio.

“This EP represents our transition to a more innovative and progressive sound, eschewing the conventions of rock which are really getting tired,” explain MARLA.

“We recorded these tracks before we started working on our current album, we hope this will get people ready for that.”

Formed in 2012 under the initiative of their original bass player, MARLA drew early influences from the likes of Foals and Jack White.

Following the depature of their founding member, and the addition of their new bass player Ryan Williamson, the band continued their journey towards a more experimental post-rock sound.

Alongside the EP, MARLA are currently recording an ambitious new album which is set for release at the back end of 2019.

