Mammal Not Fish to celebrate EP release with Norwich launch gig

PUBLISHED: 14:44 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:44 16 October 2019

Norwich ska/funk band Mammal Not Fish are set to release their new EP at a hometown launch gig. Picture: Danielle Booden Media

Danielle Booden Media

Formed in Norwich in late 2015, Mammal Not Fish are set to release their brand new EP Tear You Apart.

To celebrate the EP drop, the five-piece ska/funk band will be hosting a launch gig on its release day, November 8, at The Waterfront Studio in Norwich.

Recorded at Crystal Sound Studios, the EP was produced, mixed and mastered by Thomas Michael Joy.

Tear You Apart has five tracks in total including a bonus track at the end which is a re-mastered version of their song Everyone But Me.

Lead singer Davey Whales describes the remaining four tracks as "a bit of a concept tale of chronological reflection and redemption lyrically."

"Its a tale of personal struggle that is ultimately conquered by music, with the final track Let Go, but keeps the fun element which we are known for. The effects throughout the tracks are actually whale sounds which is of course what the name of the band refers too."

The launch show will see their friends from Killamonjambo joining them to perform an exclusive DJ set between the other support acts - with Sam Bramley also joining Mammal Not Fish on stage during their set.

You may also want to watch:

Further support on the night will be from Riddle, a singer-songwriter from Lowestoft, and Slick Division, a pop/soul/R&B brother duo from Suffolk.

Since forming, Mammal Not Fish have had a successful career which has seen them release their debut EP to a sell-out audience in the summer of 2016.

Norwich-based Outline Magazine gave the EP a 9/10 saying: "This is music that will get under your skin and force you to move, and every song is an ear worm, with catchy riffs and sing-a-long choruses."

From 2016 to 2018, the band performed to thousands of people at a large number of high profile festivals across the country as well as supporting the likes of The Dub Pistols, Lucy Spraggan and Neville Staple.

Mammal Not Fish's energetic, ska influenced single When I'm Dead, which was released on March 5 2018, was picked up straight away by BBC Introducing and achieved thousands of streams worldwide within the first four weeks of it's release.

Their second EP Room Six, released in April 2018, also achieved a sell-out launch show with further praise from BBC Introducing and this paper.

- To hear an exclusive radio play of Mammal Not Fish's EP title track, Tear You Apart, tune into BBC Music Introducing in Norfolk from 9pm on Thursday October 17

- As of September 27, Tear You Apart is available to pre-order from iTunes

- Tickets are available to see Mammal Not Fish on November 8 at The Waterfront Studio for £7 advance from the UEA Ticket Bookings website

