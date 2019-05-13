Norwich band Mammal Hands to play hometown show

Norwich band Mammal Hands. Picture: Tom Barrett Tom Barrett

Norwich band Mammal Hands will return home with a headline hometown show.

The show will take place on May 17 at Epic Studios in Norwich just over a year after their last visit to the city.

Comprised of saxophonist Jordan Smart, pianist Nick Smart and drummer and percussionist Jesse Barrett - Mammal Hands have a captivating, ethereal and majestic sound driven by their unique line-up of drums, piano and saxophone.

Their hypnotic music draws on a rich well of influences; from Sufi trance and West African music to folk music, contemporary classical, spiritual jazz and electronica to produce something uniquely their own.

Their powerful live shows have seen them hailed as one of the most exciting bands in Europe and they have drawn comparisons to the likes of GoGo Penguin and Portico Quartet.

Support on the night will come from fellow Norwich trio Galli - an alternative soul band formed in 2017 by singer/songwriter Georgia King.

Georgia recruited Ash Woolnough on bass guitar and Alex Elliot on drums, who brought a wide range of alternative rock, jazz and experimental influences to the mix, to expand the boundaries of her already idiosyncratic sound.

- Tickets to see Mammal Hands on May 17 are available for £12 advance from Epic Studios' website

