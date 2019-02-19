Norwich patisserie to host make your own Easter egg masterclass for £140

Macarons and More at the Royal Arcade in Norwich is hosting a chocolate masterclass. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

Macarons and More in Norwich will be hosting a chocolate workshop next month.

The confectionery shop, most famous for its French treats, launched a cookery school in 2015.

Since then it has hosted a number of classes where the public are invited to learn how to make some of their favourite goodies under the supervision of culinary experts.

An Easter chocolate masterclass, run by Macarons and More’s head baker, will take place on March 16 from 9am to 2pm at the store’s Norwich bakery on the Hellesdon Hall industrial estate.

The course costs £140 and promises to teach you the basics of tempering and moulding.

You will be able to make your own Easter eggs and chocolate truffles to take home, along with the recipes used and the course price includes lunch at the end of the masterclass.

You can book a place by visiting the cookery school page of the Macarons and More website.