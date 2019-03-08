Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Enjoy Gardenning More

Macbeth English Touring Opera review: 'a timeless tale of ambition'

PUBLISHED: 09:11 27 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:11 27 April 2019

English Touring Opera's Macbeth. Picture: Richard Hubert Smith

English Touring Opera's Macbeth. Picture: Richard Hubert Smith

Richard Hubert Smith

From the moment the curtain rises to reveal brutalist ramparts and a lynched figure wearing a tie, it is clear this is a Macbeth with a distinctly modern flavour.

Madeleine Pierard (Lady Macbeth) and Grant Doyle (Macbeth) in the English Touring Opera's Macbeth. Picture: Richard Hubert SmithMadeleine Pierard (Lady Macbeth) and Grant Doyle (Macbeth) in the English Touring Opera's Macbeth. Picture: Richard Hubert Smith

The title character and his cohorts under King Duncan of Scotland are dressed in dark business suits, with a coat of arms on each left sleeve. The guerrilla-like soldiers around them carry AK-47s, M16s and other such modern weaponry, and the famous witches resemble wartime nurses.

Small details like a security camera, disabled by Macbeth's assassins at a crucial moment, make the transposition across the centuries complete.

This interpretation of the Verdi opera, itself based on Shakespeare's tragedy, ably brings the timeless tale of ambition, regret and self-ruin bang up to date. With a swift change of geographical references, it could easily be a story of the former Soviet bloc, 1990s Yugoslavia or post-colonial Africa.

The direction by James Dacre made the modernist Macbeth both a fulfilling musical experience and a moving piece of theatrical drama.

Macbeth is played by Grant Doyle, an Australian singer whose voice and acting were both excellent as he made the tyrant king's descent into madness thoroughly convincing.

He made a fine pair with Tanya Hurst, as Lady Macbeth, whose huge singing voice and stage presence made her one of the highlights of the show.

Her utter domination of her arrogant husband was illustrated brilliantly as she seemed to tower over him both mentally and physically throughout their bloody rise to power.

Other highlights of the evening included Amar Muchhala, who gave a strong and memorable performance as the hero Macduff, with a flawless solo in the second half.

The music was as sweeping and dramatic as would be expected from Verdi, with the musicians well marshalled by conductor Gerry Cornelius.

This touring production by the English Touring Opera is alternated with shows including Waxwings and Idomeo, which were both set to be performed at the Norwich Theatre Royal on Saturday – and if Macbeth was anything to go by, those will be worth taking in as well.

The tour goes next to Cheltenham's Everyman Theatre, where the company will open with Macbeth at 7.30pm on Tuesday night.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

‘I never really got much of an explanation’ - X Factor winner Ben Haenow on his experience with the show and Simon Cowell’s label

British singer and 2014 X Factor Ben Haenow is bringing his headline tour to Epic Studios in Norwich. Picture: Stan Gerards/Eminence PR

Two arrested and one in hospital after Norwich fight which led to road being sealed off by police

Police were called to reports of a fight in Waterloo Road in Norwich. Pic: Bethany Whymark.

The A47 near Norwich has reopened after police dealt with incident

The incident happened in Millenium Way at around 6.30pm today, Wednesday, April 24. Photo: James Bass.

Illegal workers detained following immigration raid at Indian restaurant

Enforcement officers visited Tamarind Fine Indian Dining on Woodbastwick Road on Wednesday evening (April 24) as part of an intelligence-led operation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

‘I never really got much of an explanation’ - X Factor winner Ben Haenow on his experience with the show and Simon Cowell’s label

British singer and 2014 X Factor Ben Haenow is bringing his headline tour to Epic Studios in Norwich. Picture: Stan Gerards/Eminence PR

Two arrested and one in hospital after Norwich fight which led to road being sealed off by police

Police were called to reports of a fight in Waterloo Road in Norwich. Pic: Bethany Whymark.

The A47 near Norwich has reopened after police dealt with incident

The incident happened in Millenium Way at around 6.30pm today, Wednesday, April 24. Photo: James Bass.

Illegal workers detained following immigration raid at Indian restaurant

Enforcement officers visited Tamarind Fine Indian Dining on Woodbastwick Road on Wednesday evening (April 24) as part of an intelligence-led operation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Gold bars stolen from St Benedict’s Street shop

Three people police are searching for after gold bars were stolen from a Norwich shop. Picture: Norfolk Police

Police patrols in Norwich target drugs supply and anti-social behaviour

The alley to Suffolk Square behind the shops. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Macbeth English Touring Opera review: ‘a timeless tale of ambition’

English Touring Opera's Macbeth. Picture: Richard Hubert Smith

David Freezer: We all want a fitting finale for City but I’ll take a draw against Blackburn

David Freezer's top Carrow Road moment, when Cameron Jerome sealed play-off victory over Ipswich in 2015 Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Region to be hit by rain and 60mph wind gusts from Storm Hannah

File picture of person struggling in the wind and rain at King's Lynn. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists