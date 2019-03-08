Mabel announces headline Norwich show for 2020

Mabel has announced a headline Norwich show for 2020. Picture: Supplied by UEA Box Office Supplied by UEA Box Office

British singer-songwriter Mabel has announced a headline 2020 UK and European tour that will see her stop in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 24-date High Expectations tour, which will head to The Nick Rayns LCR on February 8, will begin at Dublin's Olympia on January 29 culminating on March 8 in Oslo.

Described as "one of the year's breakout stars" by the Sunday Times, Mabel has had a successful year so far. Last weekend, July 13 and 14, saw her performing at Glasgow's TRNSMT festival and presenting Valterri Bottas his pole position award at the British Grand Prix.

You may also want to watch:

Not only this, but her new single Mad Love has already hit the UK Top 10 with her single Don't Call Me Up continuing to see global success - having been named the biggest-selling single by a UK female artist of 2019 so far.

With more festivals lined up, her intimate Mad Love shows and a huge run of dates with Khalid for the autumn already confirmed, the High Expectations tour will be the next chance for her UK and European fans to catch Mabel performing her much-anticipated debut album.

- Tickets to see Mabel on February 8, 2020, at The LCR in Norwich will go on sale on Friday July 26 for £17.50 advance from the UEA Ticket Bookings website

- For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Twitter and Instagram