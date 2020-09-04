Search

Why have white and red flags been put up in Chapelfield Gardens?

PUBLISHED: 17:47 04 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:47 04 September 2020

Daniel Brine, artistic director and chief executive of Norfolk and Norwich Festival, at the In Memoriam installation in Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich Picture: Neil Didsbury

Daniel Brine, artistic director and chief executive of Norfolk and Norwich Festival, at the In Memoriam installation in Chapelfield Gardens, Norwich Picture: Neil Didsbury

Those that have walked through or driven past Chapelfield Gardens in the last few days will have noticed white and reg flags being put up in the park.

In Memoriam is a temporary, open-air installation to commemorate the coronavirus crisis Picture: Neil DidsburyIn Memoriam is a temporary, open-air installation to commemorate the coronavirus crisis Picture: Neil Didsbury

They are all part of a new open-air installation by artist Luke Jerram called In Memoriam, which is both a memorial to coronavirus victims and a tribute to NHS and other key workers.

In Memoriam is part of Interlude, which is a six-week programme of performances in a big top tent in Chapelfield Gardens by Norwich Theatre in partnership with Lost in Translation Circus.

The touring installation opened to the public in Norwich on Friday and will be there until Sunday, September 6 for people to explore for free, while adhering to social distancing.

Daniel Brine, artistic director and chief executive of Norfolk and Norwich Festival, at In Memoriam in Chapelfield Gardens Picture: Neil DidsburyDaniel Brine, artistic director and chief executive of Norfolk and Norwich Festival, at In Memoriam in Chapelfield Gardens Picture: Neil Didsbury

The flags represent bed sheets, referencing those people who have been in hospital and care homes during the pandemic, and the red flags are arranged in the form of a medical logo.

The work is being presented by the Norfolk and Norwich Festival, which was cancelled this year and normally attracts over 85,000 people to theatres, venues and galleries across the county.

Daniel Brine, artistic director and chief executive of Norfolk and Norwich Festival, said: “It is a work to commemorate the coronavirus crisis and you can experience it in anyway you like, whether it is personal about things that have happened to you or thinking about all the key workers who have contributed.

“Art helps us see the world in a different way so whether you’re walking past or making the journey specifically, you can take a moment to think about the world.”

In Memoriam is in Chapelfield Gardens until Sunday Picture: Neil DidsburyIn Memoriam is in Chapelfield Gardens until Sunday Picture: Neil Didsbury

Speaking about having to cancel this year’s festival, Mr Brine added: “We were worried for a while financially, but we have balanced the books this year, which is a really positive thing, and we’re now planning for 2021 and will deliver a festival come what may.”

In Memoriam is open until 8.30pm on Friday, from 11am to 8.30pm on Saturday and 11am to 5.30pm on Sunday and there will also be live music from 2.30pm on both days at the weekend.

