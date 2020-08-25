Video

Large installation coming to city park to honour coronavirus victims

Luke Jerram's In Memoriam is is heading to Norwich on its tour and will honour coronavirus victims and pay tribute to NHS and care workers who have risked their lives daily during the pandemic Picture: Supplied Archant

A large art installation is coming to Norwich and it is both a memorial to the victims of coronavirus and a tribute to NHS and care workers who have risked their lives daily during the pandemic.

In Memoriam is heading to Chapefield Gardens in September as part of Interlude, a six-week programme of performances organised by Norwich Theatre and Lost in Translation Circus Picture: Max Hilton In Memoriam is heading to Chapefield Gardens in September as part of Interlude, a six-week programme of performances organised by Norwich Theatre and Lost in Translation Circus Picture: Max Hilton

In Memoriam has been created by artist Luke Jerram and will be in Chapelfield Gardens from Friday, September 4 to Sunday, September 6 as part of Interlude, which is a six-week programme of live performances in a big top tent presented by Norwich Theatre and Lost in Translation Circus.

The temporary installation has been created from bed sheets and is in the open-air, with the structure allowing people to enter, contemplate an explore the artwork, while adhering to social distancing.

It is free to visit and it references those people who have been in hospital and care homes during the pandemic, with the bedsheet flags arranged in the form of a medical logo.

Luke Jerram's In Memoriam is coming to Norwich Picture: Supplied Luke Jerram's In Memoriam is coming to Norwich Picture: Supplied

Mr Jerram said: “With so much tragic loss over recent months, I’m hoping the artwork may be of value to those experiencing trauma and bereavement.”

The work is being presented by the Norfolk and Norwich Festival, which was cancelled this year and normally attracts over 85,000 people to theatres, venues and galleries across the county each May.

Mr Jerram has created a number of extraordinary art projects over the last 21 years and is known worldwide for his large scale public engagement artworks.

Luke Jerram's In Memoriam is heading to Chapelfield Gardens Picture: Supplied Luke Jerram's In Memoriam is heading to Chapelfield Gardens Picture: Supplied

His work was last seen in the city in as part of the 2017 Norfolk and Norwich Festival when Museum of the Moon, his internally lit, seven-metre diameter moon, filled the foyer of The Forum.

Daniel Brine, artistic director and chief executive of Norfolk and Norwich Festival said: “Since we cancelled in March we have been focusing on what small moments of cultural relief we can offer our local communities and so were delighted, as part of that work, to be invited by Norwich Theatre to be involved in Interlude.

“I am hugely pleased that we can bring something that can be explored safely, outdoors and for free and also welcome a previous festival artist back to the county.”