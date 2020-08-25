Large installation coming to city park to honour coronavirus victims
PUBLISHED: 10:36 25 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:50 25 August 2020
A large art installation is coming to Norwich and it is both a memorial to the victims of coronavirus and a tribute to NHS and care workers who have risked their lives daily during the pandemic.
In Memoriam has been created by artist Luke Jerram and will be in Chapelfield Gardens from Friday, September 4 to Sunday, September 6 as part of Interlude, which is a six-week programme of live performances in a big top tent presented by Norwich Theatre and Lost in Translation Circus.
The temporary installation has been created from bed sheets and is in the open-air, with the structure allowing people to enter, contemplate an explore the artwork, while adhering to social distancing.
It is free to visit and it references those people who have been in hospital and care homes during the pandemic, with the bedsheet flags arranged in the form of a medical logo.
Mr Jerram said: “With so much tragic loss over recent months, I’m hoping the artwork may be of value to those experiencing trauma and bereavement.”
The work is being presented by the Norfolk and Norwich Festival, which was cancelled this year and normally attracts over 85,000 people to theatres, venues and galleries across the county each May.
Mr Jerram has created a number of extraordinary art projects over the last 21 years and is known worldwide for his large scale public engagement artworks.
His work was last seen in the city in as part of the 2017 Norfolk and Norwich Festival when Museum of the Moon, his internally lit, seven-metre diameter moon, filled the foyer of The Forum.
Daniel Brine, artistic director and chief executive of Norfolk and Norwich Festival said: “Since we cancelled in March we have been focusing on what small moments of cultural relief we can offer our local communities and so were delighted, as part of that work, to be invited by Norwich Theatre to be involved in Interlude.
“I am hugely pleased that we can bring something that can be explored safely, outdoors and for free and also welcome a previous festival artist back to the county.”
