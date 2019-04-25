Video

Norwich Market stall launches vegan 'vish' and chips

Fish and chips has long been the national dish of Britain and now vegans can enjoy it too thanks to a Norwich chippy.

Lucy's Fish and Chips in Norwich Market has created a vegan menu which includes a battered 'vish' made with banana blossom.

The banana blossom is marinated in seaweed, lemon, salt and spices overnight and served with a generous helping of Lucy's famous chips.

Other meat-free items, which go alongside its traditional offerings, are battered vegan fish steaks, made with konjac and tapioca, and battered tofu burgers and sausages, with a choice of Cumberland or Greek style.

Owner Barclay Gray, 50, from Norwich, decided to launch the menu in response to the increase in veganism.

Mr Gray said: “There isn't a fish and chip shop in Norfolk that does a vegan menu and we wanted to be the first.

“Banana blossom is the flower of the banana plant and we prepare it overnight and the burgers and sausages are from Tofurei in Norwich.

“It is important to support other local business and they have been posting on social media to get others to come and try our new menu.”

The chippy has also recently expanded into the neighbouring stall after Bia Vegan Diner left the market and they have created a new seating area.

Lucy's Chips was first founded in 1971 and the original stall is still located in the market.

Whilst the original stall solely serves chips, cooked in beef dripping, the newer one has been open for five years and “caters for everyone else” including vegetarians and vegans.

This isn't the first time the stall has experimented with something new, as they also served battered Brussels sprouts at Christmas.

Lucy's son inherited the shop when she retired and Mr Gray's cousin bought it ten years ago and he bought it from him three years ago.

Mr Gray added: “People still remember Lucy and keep coming back and think it is still just as good.

“With Bia Kitchen moving out we had the opportunity to create a seating space for when the weather is bad or when people want to sit and eat.

“The vegan fish and chips have had a fantastic reaction and people have thanked us for doing it and said it was delicious.

“If you're vegan, definitely come and give us a try as you will be pleasantly surprised and if you're not then come and try something different.”

Lucy's Fish and Chips is open 11am to 4pm Monday to Friday and 11am to 5pm on Saturday at stalls 60 and 61 in Row C.

