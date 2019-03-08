Lucy Grubb to preview her brand new EP at hometown gig

Lucy Grubb will be performing at Norwich Arts Centre later this month. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme Kate Wolstenholme

Norfolk-born singer-songwriter Lucy Grubb will be returning to her home turf for a gig in Norwich complete with her full band.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Following a year of playing stages across the country, which included headlining the Den Stage at the Cambridge Folk Festival, her gig at the Norwich Arts Centre on October 24 will celebrate her summer of festivals - with the release of new music described as Americana with a Country-twist.

She has previously performed at festivals including Glastonbury, Red Rooster and Latitude but said on her upcoming Norwich show "I am so happy to be returning to my favourite venue this month. Norwich Arts Centre have given me a huge amount of support and I can't wait to try out their new equipment".

She added, "Myself and the band have been working hard on old, new and completely unheard songs for this show so I'm super excited".

With heartfelt lyrics and understated guitar rhythms, Rocking Magpie commented that "she sure can write and sing a Hill Country Song worthy of Allison Krauss or even Emmylou Harris".

Inspired by the likes of Jonny Cash, her music recalls traditional Country songwriting expressing grief, sorrow and heartbreak. Grubb has observed about her lyrics that "One cannot help but wonder where some of those lyrics are coming from, she's obviously another 'old soul' with a huge talent for expressive song writing".

Grubb says that during the Norwich show "We're lucky to have two special guests, Demi Marriner and Annie Dressner who are both exceptional artists". Songwriter Demi Marriner's debut EP Tracks and Trails' and follow up EP 'Dandelion' reached number 1 and 2 respectively in the iTunes UK Country Album Charts. With contagious and unique song writing, she also gives powerful live performances.

New York born Annie Dressner, moved to the UK seven years ago, and has received recognition for her live shows in which her lyrics form stories above her understated music.

Grubb concludes that "It's going to be a night to remember for sure".

- Tickets to see Lucy Grubb's EP Preview show on October 24 are available from £5 on the Norwich Arts Centre website

- For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Facebook and Twitter

You may also want to watch: