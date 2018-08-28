Budding Norfolk country singer to play Norwich Arts Centre

Norwich singer Lucy Grubb is about to launch her latest EP Dear Walter (Picture: Supplied) Archant

Lucy Grubb is a rising star on the Norfolk music scene and has played a host of music venues around Norwich, including The Waterfront and The Birdcage.

And the 20-year-old Americana artist is releasing new music tomorrow, an EP titled ‘Dear Walter’.

“We’re celebrating the release of my second EP, Dear Walter, in my favourite hometown venue, Norwich Arts Centre” Lucy said. “We’re going to have top quality support from artists APHRA and Red Dear.”

“It’s going to be a night of not only celebrating the new release but also the local music scene,” she added.

The gig, presented by Sonic Youths, will be held at Norwich Arts Centre tomorrow night 8pm, Wednesday 31st October.

Tickets are £4 in advance and £6 on the door.