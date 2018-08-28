Search

Love Island’s Megan is coming to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 11:43 07 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:43 07 February 2019

Megan Barton from Love Island

Megan Barton from Love Island

PA Wire/PA Images

Rally up your besties as a Love Island star is bringing girl power vibes to Norwich.

On March 2 Megan Barton-Hanson, who took part in the 2018 series of the ITV2 reality show, will be bringing girl power to Mantra Norwich.

Megan will make a guest appearance at the Prince of Wales Road venue which will also feature The Mac Twins and special guest DJ Lily Rivers.

Since leaving the Love Island villa Megan has become a regular face on the celebrity circuit and has edited her own collection for PrettyLittleThing.

MORE: Love Island star films Eating with my Ex in Norwich restaurant

The venue announcement comes after it was confirmed that Megan’s ex-boyfriend Wes Nelson is to make a guest appearance at OPEN Norwich on Friday.

The pair, who met in the villa, recently split up after a public feud involving Megan and Wes’ Dancing On Ice partner Vanessa Bauer.

Tickets start at £5 and are available from Skiddle. You can also purchase VIP packages on Mantra’s website.

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

Former coffee shop owner leaves sex toy in car in protest outside rival village cafe

Kerry Radley, former owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

How a £43,000 granny annexe in this Costessey garden turned into a nightmare

Sam Elmhirst's mum was meant to move into this lodge in her garden which cost £43,000 to build. But the project went badly wrong and her mum has no way to get the money back. Photo: Archant

Love Island star films Eating with my Ex in Norwich restaurant

Sam Bird from Love Island was filming a new BBC3 reality show in The Library Restaurant Credit: The Library

Woman played dead after violent boyfriend bit off chunk of her nose

Kyal Balfour was jailed for 2 years 6 months. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Press conference updates: Lambert prepares Ipswich ahead of his return to Norwich City

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert will speak to the media this lunchtime Photo: Ross Halls

Man charged with producing cannabis after police find 244 plants in house raid

A man was arrested after more than 240 cannabis plants were found in a house in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Denise Bradley

Opportunities for new heroes in much-changed Norwich and Ipswich squads

Emi Buendia was one of seven City players to make their derby debut in September Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

D-day for £9m Norwich hospital revamp - but neighbours fear it could trigger collapse of chalk pits

An illustrative view looking north from Bowthorpe Road towards the proposed new hospital. Photo: GL Hearn

A 4am wake-up in -20C - are David and James Norwich City's most devoted derby fans?

David Stangroom, 69, and his son James, 39, who will be watching the East Anglian Derby in Canada where it is currently -20C. PIC: Submitted by James Stangroom.
