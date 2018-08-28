Love Island’s Megan is coming to Norwich

Megan Barton from Love Island PA Wire/PA Images

Rally up your besties as a Love Island star is bringing girl power vibes to Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On March 2 Megan Barton-Hanson, who took part in the 2018 series of the ITV2 reality show, will be bringing girl power to Mantra Norwich.

Megan will make a guest appearance at the Prince of Wales Road venue which will also feature The Mac Twins and special guest DJ Lily Rivers.

Since leaving the Love Island villa Megan has become a regular face on the celebrity circuit and has edited her own collection for PrettyLittleThing.

MORE: Love Island star films Eating with my Ex in Norwich restaurant

The venue announcement comes after it was confirmed that Megan’s ex-boyfriend Wes Nelson is to make a guest appearance at OPEN Norwich on Friday.

The pair, who met in the villa, recently split up after a public feud involving Megan and Wes’ Dancing On Ice partner Vanessa Bauer.

Tickets start at £5 and are available from Skiddle. You can also purchase VIP packages on Mantra’s website.