Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Love Island star films Eating with my Ex in Norwich restaurant

05 February, 2019 - 11:30
Sam Bird from Love Island was filming a new BBC3 reality show in The Library Restaurant Credit: The Library

Sam Bird from Love Island was filming a new BBC3 reality show in The Library Restaurant Credit: The Library

Archant

A Love Island contestant will be hoping he doesn’t get pied when he meets his ex-girlfriend for dinner on a new BBC Three reality show.

Sam Bird and operations manager Kimblerley Franklin at core Fitness in Norwich Credit: Reflection PRSam Bird and operations manager Kimblerley Franklin at core Fitness in Norwich Credit: Reflection PR

Eating with My Ex sees former partners meeting at a restaurant in their local area to talk through why they split up.

Although it sounds like a nightmare to most, Love Island’s Sam Bird will meet his ex at the Library restaurant in Norwich in an upcoming episode.

His most recent ex and fellow Love Island contestant Georgia ‘Gee’ Steel, who he split with in October, won’t be appearing but instead it will be a mystery blonde he was dating before appearing on the ITV2 show.

Film crews were spotted in the restaurant in November 2018 and those hoping for drama may be a little disappointed.

Jane Raffles, owner of the Library Restaurant, said: “We are really delighted they chose to film here and are looking forward to watching it.

“There was no nastiness and they were both very calm and enjoyed the day filming.

“They arrived together and we filmed in the bar area where we set up some tables and there was also extras.

“I didn’t see any awkwardness and we did overhear the discussion and heard them talk about Love Island but there was nothing nasty.

“They ate a three-course meal with cocktails and I think they walked out together.”

READ MORE: Take a look inside the new bar at Bowling House in Norwich

This isn’t the first time film crews have visited the restaurant as they also had TV chef Gino D’Acampo visit in 2011 to film There’s No Taste Like Home with three amateur cooks competing to be named the best.

Sam is the owner and head trainer at Core Fitness in the Union Building in Norwich and he has trained celebrities including Made in Chelsea’s Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo and singer George Shelley.

He is also spotted regularly at the Rooftop Gardens, located above the gym, drinking with friends and family.

An episode of Eating with my Ex being uploaded once a week on BBC iPlayer and Sam will appear on a celebrity special.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

Drug dealers targeting ‘Norfolk’s children’ in new tactic

Police during an Operation Gravity drugs raid. Operation Gravity is Norfolk Police's response to county lines drug dealing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

BMW driver takes extreme measures to avoid car park dents

A BMW car parked in Long Stratton whose driver went to extrdordinary lengths to protect their paintwork. Picture: Tiger Tina Land

Former coffee shop owner leaves sex toy in car in protest outside rival village cafe

Kerry Radley, former owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Former footballer Robbie Savage not keen on seeing Norwich City promoted

Ex footballer Robbie Savage. Photo: PA Archive/PA Images

Most Read

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

Drug dealers targeting ‘Norfolk’s children’ in new tactic

Police during an Operation Gravity drugs raid. Operation Gravity is Norfolk Police's response to county lines drug dealing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

BMW driver takes extreme measures to avoid car park dents

A BMW car parked in Long Stratton whose driver went to extrdordinary lengths to protect their paintwork. Picture: Tiger Tina Land

Former coffee shop owner leaves sex toy in car in protest outside rival village cafe

Kerry Radley, former owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Former footballer Robbie Savage not keen on seeing Norwich City promoted

Ex footballer Robbie Savage. Photo: PA Archive/PA Images

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Former coffee shop owner leaves sex toy in car in protest outside rival village cafe

Kerry Radley, former owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

It’s a classic! Your chance to win a luxury villa holiday in Ibiza

The private pool at the San Miguel Ibiza House Picture: JORDI GOMEZ

Love Island star films Eating with my Ex in Norwich restaurant

Sam Bird from Love Island was filming a new BBC3 reality show in The Library Restaurant Credit: The Library

Drivers to face diversion again in Norwich as road shuts to install delayed gate

Marriott's Way. Pic: Archant Library.

Is your child safe when playing Fortnite? Norfolk Police warn parents

Fortnite was created by American developers Epic Games. Picture: Epic Games
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists