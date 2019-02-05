Love Island star films Eating with my Ex in Norwich restaurant

Sam Bird from Love Island was filming a new BBC3 reality show in The Library Restaurant Credit: The Library Archant

A Love Island contestant will be hoping he doesn’t get pied when he meets his ex-girlfriend for dinner on a new BBC Three reality show.

Sam Bird and operations manager Kimblerley Franklin at core Fitness in Norwich Credit: Reflection PR Sam Bird and operations manager Kimblerley Franklin at core Fitness in Norwich Credit: Reflection PR

Eating with My Ex sees former partners meeting at a restaurant in their local area to talk through why they split up.

Although it sounds like a nightmare to most, Love Island’s Sam Bird will meet his ex at the Library restaurant in Norwich in an upcoming episode.

His most recent ex and fellow Love Island contestant Georgia ‘Gee’ Steel, who he split with in October, won’t be appearing but instead it will be a mystery blonde he was dating before appearing on the ITV2 show.

Film crews were spotted in the restaurant in November 2018 and those hoping for drama may be a little disappointed.

Jane Raffles, owner of the Library Restaurant, said: “We are really delighted they chose to film here and are looking forward to watching it.

“There was no nastiness and they were both very calm and enjoyed the day filming.

“They arrived together and we filmed in the bar area where we set up some tables and there was also extras.

“I didn’t see any awkwardness and we did overhear the discussion and heard them talk about Love Island but there was nothing nasty.

“They ate a three-course meal with cocktails and I think they walked out together.”

This isn’t the first time film crews have visited the restaurant as they also had TV chef Gino D’Acampo visit in 2011 to film There’s No Taste Like Home with three amateur cooks competing to be named the best.

Sam is the owner and head trainer at Core Fitness in the Union Building in Norwich and he has trained celebrities including Made in Chelsea’s Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo and singer George Shelley.

He is also spotted regularly at the Rooftop Gardens, located above the gym, drinking with friends and family.

An episode of Eating with my Ex being uploaded once a week on BBC iPlayer and Sam will appear on a celebrity special.