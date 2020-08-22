Search

Lost in Translation’s Circus Lates review: incredible acrobatics and unbelievable strength and flexibility

PUBLISHED: 13:44 22 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:44 22 August 2020

Lost in Translation's Circus Lates show in the big top tent at Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: Danielle Booden

Norwich’s very own Lost in Translation Circus returned to the city to provide some much-needed entertainment at their Circus Lates show.

With years of experience touring the UK, Lost in Translation Circus (LiT) are one of the country’s leading contemporary circus companies.

Chapelfield Summer Circus is well underway and with the temporary big top tent erected in Chapelfield Gardens, spectators arrived ready to be wowed by some mind-blowing physical acts and tummy-tickling humour.

As most of the country have been shacked up inside for months, there was an air of excitement and anticipation as the audience waited for the show to begin – which for most of the crowd was their first event since lockdown began.

Lead by Abigail Collins, the Master of Ceremonies, the night commenced as we were treated to a rambunctious and infectious mix of circus, modern burlesque and comedy in this adult themed show.

Not one for the kids, this 18+ evening had many the scandalous moment that left us all howling with laughter. Not only did we experience a performance from LiT, we enjoyed breakout choreographies from individual members of the circus, and other guests. They wowed us by defying gravity and pushing their bodies to the limit with incredible acrobatics and unbelievable strength and flexibility.

Every single performer was an absolute credit to the show and each talented in their own way. The ease at which they executed their art just made it that much more enjoyable. You’d be hard pressed to find anyone watching who didn’t wish they could pull off half of what we saw on stage.

Circus Lates brought the perfect blend of comedy, acrobatics and stunts, that had you on the edge of your seat, to create a show that was absolutely worth the ticket price.

If you’re itching to get out and see a quality show then I could not recommend enough that you get yourselves down to the big top tent.

- Circus Lates runs until September 19

- Tickets to see the show are available from the Norwich Theatre website

- You can also check out the other shows that Lost in Translation Circus will be performing in the coming weeks

