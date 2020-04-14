Search

Lord Mayor’s Celebration cancelled due to coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 13:24 14 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:39 14 April 2020

The Lord Mayor's Celebration 2020 in Norwich has been cancelled due to coronavirus Credit: Jamie Honeywood

The Lord Mayor's Celebration 2020 in Norwich has been cancelled due to coronavirus Credit: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

It is the biggest event in the city calendar, but coronavirus has now forced the cancellation of the Lord Mayor’s Celebration in Norwich for the first time on record.

The Lord Mayor's Celebration 2019 parade. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodThe Lord Mayor's Celebration 2019 parade. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Lord Mayor’s Celebration was due to take place from Friday, July 3 to Sunday, July 5 and once again featured a jam-packed programme of free entertainment for all ages, including the colourful parade through the city streets on the Saturday.

However, the coronavirus outbreak and social distancing guidelines left Norwich City Council, who organise the event, with no choice but to cancel as plans involve widespread community engagement ahead of the weekend.

Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council, said: “While it has become inevitable, we are very disappointed that we will be unable to hold this much-loved, free event for Norwich residents this summer.

“The safety of artists, participants, staff and attendees is always central to our events and this year it is not possible to achieve this while also following important social distancing guidance.

“I’d like to thank everyone involved for the work they had already done to arrange the weekend, and we look forward to coming together next year for the city’s biggest street party.”

This summer’s programme of bandstand concerts and School’s Out activities are still under review.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

Lockdown leaves Norwich a ghost town on Easter bank holiday

Norwich on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. Police Patrol Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Anger and sadness as homeless man dies in city centre

A man's body was found in Orford Place, Norwich Photo by Google Street View

Section of NDR closed following concern for man’s safety

Police were called to the NDR near Norwich Airport following concerns for a man's safety Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Coronavirus: Seven more deaths in Norfolk hospitals

Hospitals in Norfolk have confirmed seven new deaths of patients who had been diagnosed with Covid-19. Picture: Chris Bishop

