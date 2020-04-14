Video

Lord Mayor’s Celebration cancelled due to coronavirus

The Lord Mayor's Celebration 2020 in Norwich has been cancelled due to coronavirus Credit: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

It is the biggest event in the city calendar, but coronavirus has now forced the cancellation of the Lord Mayor’s Celebration in Norwich for the first time on record.

The Lord Mayor's Celebration 2019 parade. Picture: Jamie Honeywood The Lord Mayor's Celebration 2019 parade. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Lord Mayor’s Celebration was due to take place from Friday, July 3 to Sunday, July 5 and once again featured a jam-packed programme of free entertainment for all ages, including the colourful parade through the city streets on the Saturday.

However, the coronavirus outbreak and social distancing guidelines left Norwich City Council, who organise the event, with no choice but to cancel as plans involve widespread community engagement ahead of the weekend.

Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council, said: “While it has become inevitable, we are very disappointed that we will be unable to hold this much-loved, free event for Norwich residents this summer.

“The safety of artists, participants, staff and attendees is always central to our events and this year it is not possible to achieve this while also following important social distancing guidance.

“I’d like to thank everyone involved for the work they had already done to arrange the weekend, and we look forward to coming together next year for the city’s biggest street party.”

This summer’s programme of bandstand concerts and School’s Out activities are still under review.

