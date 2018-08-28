Video

Loco Horror Train review: “Quite the ride - first class you could say”

One of the actors during the dress rehearsal for the Halloween Horror Train scaring passengers on the Mid Norfolk Railway. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2018

Most of us have had horrific railway journeys - significantly less of us have been accosted in a dark train carriage by a psychopath with a chainsaw (I am prepared to be corrected).

I am a scare attraction aficionado so was first in line to take my seat with my son Cole for a journey into the unknown - well, towards Wymondham, which is kind of the same thing.

Produced by some of America’s top Halloween Scare Attraction experts, LOCO Horror Train is the UK’s first extreme live scare trip (train) experience and it’s a blast.

Seated in first class in one of the Mid-Norfolk Railway’s heritage trains (more leg room than you get today, as an aside) we set off from a dark station, suitably haunting music and terrible tales playing from the tannoy system.

The Horror Train has a scare crew of around 70 who join passengers on a terrifying 20-mile journey through abandoned stations and into complete darkness.

Some of the actors together after the dress rehearsal for the Halloween Horror Train on the Mid Norfolk Railway. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Some of the actors together after the dress rehearsal for the Halloween Horror Train on the Mid Norfolk Railway. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

I don’t want to give too much away for people planning to hitch a ride on the train: so I’ll present the notes I managed to scribble in between the flashing lights, screaming and the pitch black. They don’t make much sense, but nightmares rarely do:

“Loud music, scary stories, bloodstained nurses, is that fog? Ghost girl with doll, man has head stapled together, WHAT THE HELL JUST BANGED OUTSIDE MY WINDOW?! Mutant, things chasing each other up and down the carriage, she is crawling towards me like a huge spider, it is right next to me making Hannibal Lecter noises in my ear, we are in the middle of nowhere and it is so dark...”

If your nerve is up to 70 minutes of uncertainty, nerve-jangling scares and face-to-face encounters with terrible creatures from the blackest recesses of the imagination, the Horror Train is quite the ride. First class, you could say.

* Loco will run twice every evening on the Mid-Norfolk Railway until Wednesday October 31. Tickets are on sale from www.HorrorTrain.co.uk.

Opening night on the Loco Horror Train on the Mid-Norfolk Railway, in Dereham. Picture: HARDY SUTOTO Opening night on the Loco Horror Train on the Mid-Norfolk Railway, in Dereham. Picture: HARDY SUTOTO

This is an adults-only event - full details are available on the website.