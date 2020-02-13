Search

Local talent to be showcased at quarterly Plug-In Live event at the Garage theatre

13 February, 2020 - 08:15
The Youth Forum's Plug-In event is returning again to the Garage theatre in Norwich. Picture: Andrew Insley

Andrew Insley

Plug-In Live is returning to the Garage theatre in Norwich next week.

This quarterly event is back providing young people from Norfolk, who are developing their skills in events management, music production and marketing, a platform to showcase their skills alongside professional musicians.

The Garage Youth Forum (TGYF) support every genre of music acts - from indie to rap and pop to rock. Previous acts have included Mullally, Pirate Joe & The Foreign Locals and The Renadeans.

This time the acts will range from acoustic to folk and even some indie rock. The four acts performing are So Laissez-Faire, Joe Holden, Black Auhra and Honey - all of which are up and coming local talent.

- Tickets are available on the door and are being sold under 'pay what you can afford' scheme

- For more information and to apply, contact The Garage Youth Forum on youth.forum@thegarage.org.uk

- For more local music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Facebook and Twitter

Drive 24