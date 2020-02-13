Local talent to be showcased at quarterly Plug-In Live event at the Garage theatre

The Youth Forum's Plug-In event is returning again to the Garage theatre in Norwich. Picture: Andrew Insley Andrew Insley

Plug-In Live is returning to the Garage theatre in Norwich next week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Youth Forum's Plug-In event is returning again to the Garage theatre in Norwich. Picture: Andrew Insley The Youth Forum's Plug-In event is returning again to the Garage theatre in Norwich. Picture: Andrew Insley

This quarterly event is back providing young people from Norfolk, who are developing their skills in events management, music production and marketing, a platform to showcase their skills alongside professional musicians.

The Garage Youth Forum (TGYF) support every genre of music acts - from indie to rap and pop to rock. Previous acts have included Mullally, Pirate Joe & The Foreign Locals and The Renadeans.

You may also want to watch:

This time the acts will range from acoustic to folk and even some indie rock. The four acts performing are So Laissez-Faire, Joe Holden, Black Auhra and Honey - all of which are up and coming local talent.

- Tickets are available on the door and are being sold under 'pay what you can afford' scheme

- For more information and to apply, contact The Garage Youth Forum on youth.forum@thegarage.org.uk

- For more local music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Facebook and Twitter