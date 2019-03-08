Local musicians to help fundraise for Norwich Arts Centre

Norwich Arts Centre. Picture: Adam Maizey

A variety of local bands, DJs and musicians are set to perform in a series of gigs to help fundraise for Norwich Arts Centre.

Hex Friends who are performing at Norwich Arts Centre to help fundraise for the venue's regeneration project.

All of the artists have agreed to play for free with all of the money set to go towards the Norwich Arts Centre's (NAC) regeneration project.

These events, which kick off on June 28, lead up to the venue's two-month closure when the first phase of work will begin.

The work set to take place over the closure includes an upgrade to the auditorium's sound and lighting equipment, accessibility upgrades to the hall, bar, front of house such as induction loops, a drop down bar, respite space and a push pads entry system to the auditorium.

Having received a £500,000 grant from Arts Council England last year, the venue is working towards raising £40,000 by their 40th anniversary in 2020 in order to receive the full amount of money.

The events kick off this evening with a headline show from Hex Friends which will include supporting slots from Pin Ups and Wreck.

An all-day event will take place on June 29 featuring some of the best local bands. The acts range from psyche-rockers Maximalist Banquet to country pop band The Bluetits and acoustic singer-songwriter Milly Hirst with many more playing late into the evening.

The NAC will present a night of world, soul, disco, boogie, house and reggae on July 5 at their Summer Fundraising Party. The event will include performances from a whole host of Norwich DJs including Soul Stew, Raydio, Tropical Shakedown and All Shapes with food on offer from Mexican street food suppliers Jive Kitchen.

The final event before the venue's closure will take place on July 12 as power trio The Wolf Number take to the stage with support from prog rockers Guranfoe and Soyuz Rats.

NAC will re-open in mid September after the first phase of work is complete.

- To find out more about the regeneration campaign, fundraiser events and how you can support the venue head to the Norwich Arts Centre website

- For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Twitter and Instagram