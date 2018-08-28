Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘Think New Order, LCD Soundsystem and Donna Summer’ Norwich’s finest Sink Ya Teeth at Norwich Arts Centre

PUBLISHED: 08:03 12 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:03 12 January 2019

Sink Ya Teeth at Norwich Arts Centre

Sink Ya Teeth at Norwich Arts Centre

Archant

In more than 20 years of gig going this is genuinely one of the first times I’ve attended more because of the support band rather than the main act.

Sink Ya Teeth at Norwich Arts CentreSink Ya Teeth at Norwich Arts Centre

In more than 20 years of gig going this is genuinely one of the first times I’ve attended more because of the support band rather than the main act.

That’s no disrespect to headliners Algiers, more because first up at the Arts Centre are Norwich’s finest Sink Ya Teeth.

And I just can’t get enough of this duo right now.

The band, made up of lead singer Maria Uzor bass player Gemma Cullingford, are riding high following a stack of well-deserved rave reviews for their self-titled debut album.

Sink Ya Teeth at Norwich Arts CentreSink Ya Teeth at Norwich Arts Centre

Not only has it been lauded by critics - it was even named one of BBC6 Music’s albums of 2018.

But so far my only live taste of them was outside The Forum in 2017 when they played a lunchtime Lord Mayor’s gig in which my son and I and a drunk couple were pretty much the only ones taking note and dancing.

Gemma told me after Friday night’s gig that gig was one of their worst live experiences so far - but I loved it at the time, a sign of how infectious their songs are and how engaging they are as a band,

I also think their music was made for being played live.

Algiers at Norwich Arts CentreAlgiers at Norwich Arts Centre

When I listen to Sink Ya Teeth I think New Order, LCD Soundsystem and, strangely, the cult TV series Stranger Things.

Their sound is dominated by heavy bass, dancey drum loops and Maria’s brilliant vocals.

They do not disappoint and put in a 40-minute set that leaves a sizeable crowd wanting more.

All of their eight songs are highlights but particular mention should go to Substitutes, an attitude heavy Complicated and If You See Me, their debut single which put them on the radar of so many people.

Algiers at Norwich Arts CentreAlgiers at Norwich Arts Centre

But they save the best until last with brilliant set closer Glass, a longer, dancier, more upbeat tune than their others, which gives more than a nod to Donna Summer’s I Feel Love.

And this is a direction I’d like to see Sink Ya Teeth head next. If they can get the right producer behind them I believe Norwich has on its hands one of the most exciting prospects in British indie/dance music right now.

And hopefully it won’t be too long before more is what we get as surely next time they have to return as arts centre headliners?

After all that, for this reviewer at least, actual headliners Algiers would have to go some to match the enjoyment of Sink Ya Teeth. Musically there’s not much similarity between the two bands.

US-based four-piece Algiers are all heavy guitars and thrashing drums, accompanied by lead singer Franklin Fisher’s angry gospel like vocals.

It’s an amazingly intense experience and when they get it right it sounds fresh and powerful and you can see why they’ve earned rave reviews for their punky, bluesy protest songs.

But for me it doesn’t quite hit the spot enough and is a bit too chaotic and lacking in songs that nestle themselves in your brain.

That said there’s a decent number of the crowd who find great enjoyment in their hour-long set, moshing along and joyously sending them into the night.

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

WATCH: Masked robber threatens Norwich shopkeeper with gun

CCTV capture of armed burglar attempting to rob Larkman Lane's Kwik Save store

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee

Robbers armed with ‘gun and hammer’ and clad in skull mask raid home and shop in Norwich

The Kwiksave store on Larkman Lane which was the scene of an attempted robbery last night. Picture: Google

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Farke gives Pinto’s Turkey transfer bid his blessing and provides Oliveira update

Ivo Pinto looks to have played his last game for Norwich City ahead of a proposed move to Turkey Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘Think New Order, LCD Soundsystem and Donna Summer’ Norwich’s finest Sink Ya Teeth at Norwich Arts Centre

Sink Ya Teeth at Norwich Arts Centre

Fourth Norfolk Skills and Careers Festival launches in Norwich

From left: The 'Coalition of Willingness': Nicola Hill of the Norwich School, Greg Smith, chief executive of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association, Chris Starkie of New Anglia LEP, Nove Fairbank of the Norfolk Chamber of Commerce, Faye Burrage of Easton and Otley College, Astra Richardson of UEA, Melvyn Ruff of Norfolk County Council, and Mark Bruhin of Beacon East. Picture: Archant

David Freezer: Pinto’s exit another sign that Canaries are moving on

Happier times for Ivo Pinto - scoring a late equaliser at Sunderland for the Canaries in April 2018 Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: Five ways to drive down the cost of motoring

Martin Lewis on the ways to drive down motoring costs.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists