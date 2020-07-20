Search

Live music returns to Norwich with an outdoor show at the Bowling House

PUBLISHED: 12:24 20 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:24 20 July 2020

Alexander Carson will be headlining a show at the Bowling House in Norwich. Picture: Alex Kozobolis/Bowling House

Local promoters BFR have returned to once again put on live music at the Bowling House in Norwich.

As the country begins to return to a new normal, outdoor live music events are beginning to take place allowing musicians to perform in front of audiences for the first time in months.

Local promoters BFR are kicking things off with an outdoor show at the Bowling House on Dereham Road in Norwich on July 26.

“BFR and Bowling House have worked hard to provide a safe environment for live music in Norwich,” explains Alexander Carson, headliner and promoter of the event.

“We plan to put on future events at the Bowling House in their amazing outdoor space and provide a safe environment for live music to thrive again.”

“For most artists this is their first live event for well over 4 months. So in that spirit all profits are being split equally between all acts regardless of position in the line-up and we’ve also provided a donation link if folks wanted to contribute more to the live music scene.”

The lineup, for what BFR hope will be the first in a series of outdoor events at the Bowling House, consists of performances from Kitty Perrin, Emily Parish, Badhead Hyland and headliner Alexander Carson.

A number of safety measures have been put in place to ensure that everyone can enjoy the event.

Food and drink will be available from an app, audience members will be asked to use the provided hand sanitizers on entry and exit of the building and tables will be wiped down regularly to help make everyone as safe as possible.

Tickets are only available in advance with the venue providing 4 tables, seating up to four people, and room for eight standing spaces bringing the total capacity to 40. This reduced capacity means everyone can be socially distanced.

- Further information and tickets to the event on July 26 are available at Music Glue

- If you’d like to donate any extra money to the performers, which will be split equally between them all, head to Alexander Carson’s PayPal

- For more local music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News, our podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and all other streaming platforms and follow Enjoy Music More on Facebook and Twitter

