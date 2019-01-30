Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: -3°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Dinner and dissection? A live anatomy demonstration is coming to Norwich

30 January, 2019 - 15:48
A touring interactive anatomy lab is making its way to Norwich. Photo: Anatomy Lab Live

A touring interactive anatomy lab is making its way to Norwich. Photo: Anatomy Lab Live

Anatomy Lab Live

An unusual dinner and dissection event is touring the UK and making its way to Norwich.

A touring interactive anatomy lab is making its way to Norwich. Photo: Anatomy Lab LiveA touring interactive anatomy lab is making its way to Norwich. Photo: Anatomy Lab Live

The Anatomy Lab Live experience offers what is bound to be a memorable evening with guests invited to enjoy a two course meal before stepping into the role of a medical surgeon.

The Surgery 2019 tour, which kicked of on January 3 in Glasgow, will arrive in Norwich on Saturday, May 25.

A touring interactive anatomy lab is making its way to Norwich. Photo: Anatomy Lab LiveA touring interactive anatomy lab is making its way to Norwich. Photo: Anatomy Lab Live

Those who attend can expect to learn about how diseases affect the anatomy of the body and gain experience of dissecting a brain, spinal chord, lung, heart and digestive tract.

The anatomical material is sourced from pigs as the animals have a very close organ size and structure to humans. The dissections take place in the context of human medicine.

A touring interactive anatomy lab is making its way to Norwich. Photo: Anatomy Lab LiveA touring interactive anatomy lab is making its way to Norwich. Photo: Anatomy Lab Live

While the event promises to deliver in-depth content aimed at those studying anatomy, physiology or pathology, or practicing healthcare professionals, the tour organisers encourage the general public to attend and learn more about how the human body works.

Standard tickets cost £79 per person with NHS and NUS discounts available.

A touring interactive anatomy lab is making its way to Norwich. Photo: Anatomy Lab LiveA touring interactive anatomy lab is making its way to Norwich. Photo: Anatomy Lab Live

To find out more and to buy tickets, visit www.anatomylablive.co.uk/thesurgery

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

Wing mirror damaged during Norwich road rage incident

A road rage incident happened on Carrow Road near to the Wherry Road junction. Picture Google.

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

Houses along Mallory Road, Old Catton, Norwich, were evacuated after an unexploded device was found. Picture: Archant

Woman arrested over death of man in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Most Read

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

Wing mirror damaged during Norwich road rage incident

A road rage incident happened on Carrow Road near to the Wherry Road junction. Picture Google.

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

Houses along Mallory Road, Old Catton, Norwich, were evacuated after an unexploded device was found. Picture: Archant

Woman arrested over death of man in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Postal delivery people of Suffolk - is your job giving you a bad back?

Low letter boxes have become a point of contention for some postal workers Picture: Paul Hewitt

Woman arrested over death of man in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

7 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from prize bingo to brilliant comedy

Prize Bingo Credit: The Bowling House

Award-winning short Their War filmed in Norfolk and Suffolk

Their War Credit: Paddy Bartram

Inglorious frontman Nathan James chats ahead of their headline Norwich show tomorrow

Rock band Inglorious. Photo: Paul Harries
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists