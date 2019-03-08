Norwich band Little Red Kings win festival slot

Norwich band Little Red Kings who have won a slot performing at Ramblin' Man Fair 2019. Picture: Supplied by Dougie Archer Supplied by Dougie Archer

Norwich band Little Red Kings, a five-piece alternative roots rock band formed in 2011, have won a slot performing at Ramblin' Man Fair - a classic rock, prog, country and blues festival held at Mote Park in Maidstone.

A grand total of 150 bands entered the Ramblin' Man Fair Royale Rumble competition which has now been running for five years. The entries were whittled down to 40 groups/bands who were invited to perform live in the heats. The winners of the heats then performed in the semi-finals before the top five bands were chosen to compete in the Grand Finale at The Big Red venue in London.

Little Red Kings, one of the five bands chosen, came out on top to win a slot performing on the Rising Stage at the festival (which takes place June 19 - June 21).

"I couldn't believe we'd actually won! The calibre of bands in the final was exceptional," explains guitarist and backing vocalist Dougie Archer.

"Being completely honest, I didn't think we stood a chance! This whole thing has shown us how many great bands are out there. It's not quite sunk in yet, but I can't wait to take our music to the next level and a bigger stage. It's going to be amazing!"

Little Red Kings describe their music as combining 'a gritty, earthy quality, reminiscent of British classic blues rock bands of the 70s, with strong melodies and elements of modern alternative rock'.

In 2016 the band designed and began to build their own fully functional recording studio, called Goat Pen Studios, as a base to write, rehearse and record.

June 2018 saw the release of their eponymous debut album Callous, a 'rootsy-tootsy, rocking, rolling, modern take, on a classic rock, rhythm and blues album', which was well received by fans. The band have since been building up a loyal following through regular and frequent gigging around East Anglia and the Midlands.

