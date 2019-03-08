Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Enjoy Gardenning More

Norwich band Little Red Kings win festival slot

PUBLISHED: 11:51 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:55 19 June 2019

Norwich band Little Red Kings who have won a slot performing at Ramblin' Man Fair 2019. Picture: Supplied by Dougie Archer

Norwich band Little Red Kings who have won a slot performing at Ramblin' Man Fair 2019. Picture: Supplied by Dougie Archer

Supplied by Dougie Archer

Norwich band Little Red Kings, a five-piece alternative roots rock band formed in 2011, have won a slot performing at Ramblin' Man Fair - a classic rock, prog, country and blues festival held at Mote Park in Maidstone.

A grand total of 150 bands entered the Ramblin' Man Fair Royale Rumble competition which has now been running for five years. The entries were whittled down to 40 groups/bands who were invited to perform live in the heats. The winners of the heats then performed in the semi-finals before the top five bands were chosen to compete in the Grand Finale at The Big Red venue in London.

Little Red Kings, one of the five bands chosen, came out on top to win a slot performing on the Rising Stage at the festival (which takes place June 19 - June 21).

"I couldn't believe we'd actually won! The calibre of bands in the final was exceptional," explains guitarist and backing vocalist Dougie Archer.

"Being completely honest, I didn't think we stood a chance! This whole thing has shown us how many great bands are out there. It's not quite sunk in yet, but I can't wait to take our music to the next level and a bigger stage. It's going to be amazing!"

Norwich band Little Red Kings who have won a slot performing at Ramblin' Man Fair 2019. Picture: Supplied by Dougie ArcherNorwich band Little Red Kings who have won a slot performing at Ramblin' Man Fair 2019. Picture: Supplied by Dougie Archer

Little Red Kings describe their music as combining 'a gritty, earthy quality, reminiscent of British classic blues rock bands of the 70s, with strong melodies and elements of modern alternative rock'.

In 2016 the band designed and began to build their own fully functional recording studio, called Goat Pen Studios, as a base to write, rehearse and record.

June 2018 saw the release of their eponymous debut album Callous, a 'rootsy-tootsy, rocking, rolling, modern take, on a classic rock, rhythm and blues album', which was well received by fans. The band have since been building up a loyal following through regular and frequent gigging around East Anglia and the Midlands.

- Little Red King's debut album Callous is available to buy for £10 from their website

- Tickets to see them perform at Ramblin' Man Fair are available from the Ramblin' Man website

- For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Twitter and Instagram

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘I’m going nowhere,’ says Traveller ordered to leave site after 40 years

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Convenience store could be demolished as no longer profitable

Applicant Alexander Hackett is seeking permission to knock down the Premier Convenience Store on Linacre Avenue and replace it with three bungalows. Photo: Google

Elderly woman suffered broken hip after being knocked over as she waited for bus in Norwich

Police are appealing for help to identify a man following the incident in Norwich last month. Picture: Norfolk Police

Cleared for take-off? Decision due on plans to bring former RAF runway back into use

Plans to bring the former runway of RAF Coltishall back into use by Swift Aircraft will be decided this week. Picture: Mike Page

Bid to turn pub in Norwich into flats is withdrawn

Lana Swift, landlady of the Dyers Arms in Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

Most Read

‘I’m going nowhere,’ says Traveller ordered to leave site after 40 years

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Convenience store could be demolished as no longer profitable

Applicant Alexander Hackett is seeking permission to knock down the Premier Convenience Store on Linacre Avenue and replace it with three bungalows. Photo: Google

Elderly woman suffered broken hip after being knocked over as she waited for bus in Norwich

Police are appealing for help to identify a man following the incident in Norwich last month. Picture: Norfolk Police

Cleared for take-off? Decision due on plans to bring former RAF runway back into use

Plans to bring the former runway of RAF Coltishall back into use by Swift Aircraft will be decided this week. Picture: Mike Page

Bid to turn pub in Norwich into flats is withdrawn

Lana Swift, landlady of the Dyers Arms in Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Robber used garden fork, axe and knife during terrifying raids

Shaun Hayes. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Teenage girl suffers broken leg after being hit by van

Emergency services were called to the incident on Holt Road shortly after 3.15pm on Tuesday, June 18. Photo: Google

Gym use and car hire - what you’ll be able to get for free with Norwich’s new currency

Norfolk Car Club. Photo: Simon Finlay

Cinema evacuated after suspected gas leak at Norwich retail park

Odeon cinema at the Norwich Riverside retail park was evacuated after a suspected gas leak. Photo : Steve Adams

Meet England rugby legend as he DJs in Norwich club

James Haskell will be DJing in Norwich. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists