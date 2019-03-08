'I'm so thankful to the amazing support from my fans and pledgers' - Norwich singer Lisa Redford on her upcoming EP release

Norwich singer-songwriter Lisa Redford is set to release her brand new EP Edge of Love. Picture: Supplied by Lisa Redford Supplied by Lisa Redford

We caught up with Norwich singer-songwriter Lisa Redford ahead of her EP release and launch gig.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Lisa Redford is set to release her brand new EP this week to coincide with its launch gig at Louis Marchesi in Tombland on May 9.

Edge of Love will be released worldwide on May 10, as well as on all digital platforms, despite some unfortunate setbacks with crowdfunding platform PledgeMusic. The platform, which works by allowing fans to directly donate to artists who are working on albums, were reported to have not paid out money to numerous acts around the country.

"It is incredibly frustrating for independent artists like myself to be let down in this way and Edge of Love has been delayed and disrupted," explains Lisa Redford.

"I'm so thankful to the amazing support and kindness of my fans and pledgers who have understood that this situation has been out of my control."

This hasn't deterred Redford who continued working on the album which was produced in Norwich by José McGill from The Vagaband.

Norwich singer-songwriter Lisa Redford's EP Edge of Love. Picture: Supplied by Lisa Redford Norwich singer-songwriter Lisa Redford's EP Edge of Love. Picture: Supplied by Lisa Redford

"Edge of Love has five self-written songs that are a blend of styles I'm inspired by; Americana, country, folk, soul and classic pop."

"There's a real warmth to it with a mix of band tracks, acoustic songs, creative arrangements and instrumentation including dobro, pedal steel, acoustic and electric guitars, cello and piano."

"Lyrically it's heartfelt and bittersweet, exploring aspects of love and relationships with a theme of letting go."

"It's been so lovely that the first single, Anything But Easy, has been received so well, gaining lots of radio airplay. It's definitely a lot of hard work but hearing that people have been moved by the songs is so rewarding."

Music is something that has always been important to Lisa Redford who grew up listening to her parents eclectic taste of music.

Lisa Redford will celebrate her new EP Edge of Love with a launch gig in Norwich. Picture: Supplied by Lisa Redford Lisa Redford will celebrate her new EP Edge of Love with a launch gig in Norwich. Picture: Supplied by Lisa Redford

"I grew up obsessed with music. I have always been particularly fascinated with song writing and began writing songs as a teenager."

"Artists that have inspired me include Neil Young, Tom Petty, Kate Bush, Simon and Garfunkel, Joni Mitchell and Nick Drake. I also like discovering how writers I've admired have written their songs - hearing a great song motivates and inspires me."

A love for music is something that she also enjoys sharing with others through her teaching and coaching.

"I'm a vocal coach and also a guitar and ukulele tutor. I have also helped students if they are writing an original song and need some guidance."

"I particularly enjoy sharing my skills and experience as a performer and songwriter, mentoring budding artists and guiding them through their own musical journeys - it is hugely rewarding."

Alongside the upcoming release, Lisa Redford is set to perform at Red Rooster Festival 2019 - a blues and country festival at Euston Hall in Suffolk.

"I'm really excited to have been selected to be part of a female-led acoustic stage curated by New York artist Sunny Ozell."

"It's especially cool that it is in association with the Americana Music Association UK, which I'm a member of, and PRS Keychange - a pioneering initiative which aims to achieve gender balance in the music industry, particularly at festivals."

"It's going to be a great summer playing excellent local festivals and events."

- Tickets to Lisa Redford's EP launch gig at Louis Marchesi on May 9 are available for £10 advance via WeGotTickets

- For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Twitter and Instagram