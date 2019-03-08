Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 30°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Enjoy Gardenning More

Norwich singer Lisa Redford releases second single from EP Edge of Love

PUBLISHED: 16:32 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:32 26 July 2019

Lisa Redford releases single Let Go from her EP Edge of Love. Picture: Supplied by Lisa Redford

Lisa Redford releases single Let Go from her EP Edge of Love. Picture: Supplied by Lisa Redford

Supplied by Lisa Redford

Norwich singer Lisa Redford has today, July 26, released the second single from her EP Edge of Love.

Norwich singer Lisa Redford has released single Let Go from her EP Edge of Love. Picture: Supplied by Lisa RedfordNorwich singer Lisa Redford has released single Let Go from her EP Edge of Love. Picture: Supplied by Lisa Redford

The single, titled Let Go, follows on from the release of her single Anything But Easy on February 22, which gained worldwide airplay, and her EP Edge of Love on May 10.

Let Go is described as being an 'an infectious Americana tinged band track blending Lisa's folk and country influences with a strong melodic pop sensibility'. The Music Below describe it as "a little bit country, a little bit folk, a little bit pop and a whole lot of heartfelt soul!"

Alongside its glowing reviews, Let Go has had airplay on BBC Introducing Norfolk as well as BBC radio shows around the country.

You may also want to watch:

To coincide with the release, Lisa Redford will be performing at the inaugural two-day F-19 festival in Feltwell on July 27 along with some of the best up and coming singers and musicians in the country.

Following on from this performance will be her appearance at The Waterfront Sessions on August 4. This event, which will take place at The Waterfront in Norwich, is an exciting celebration of some of the region's finest country and Americana artists put on by local promoter The Tilting Sky.

Country and Americana fans will be able to hear both of her singles and the other tracks from her EP Edge of Love at both of these shows.

Edge of Love was recorded in Norwich and features five self-written songs. These tracks are performed by a whole host of the finest musicians; pedal steel player Alan Cook (My Darling Clementine, Chris Hillman of The Byrds), Noel Dashwood of local folk trio Alden, Patterson and Dashwood, Norwich based guitarist Mark Howes and award-winning cellist Ivan McCready (The Pretenders, Blur, John Cale, George Michael) - with drums and mastering by Mikey Shaw at The Crunch Recording Studio near Norwich.

- To buy Lisa Redford's single Let Go, head to her bandcamp page

- For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Twitter and Instagram

Most Read

Revealed: Norwich’s Castle Mall to get new name and new look

Castle Mall, Norwich. Pic: Castle Mall.

‘Here we go again’ - but not yet: Months of roadworks to begin in September after 11th hour delay

Anne Martin, of Great Eastern Models railway shop on Plumstead Road. Picture: Archant

Prince of Wales Road closed due to flat fire

Emergency services on the scene of an incident on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Police

‘We want to know if our pub will reopen’ Mystery continues to surround future of popular pub

The land lords at the Kings Head in Hethersett are stepping down. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Thunderstorms, frequent lightning strikes and hail to hit Norfolk

Jo Clarke (@_JoClarke) took this photographs of lightning north of Norwich. Pic: Jo Clarke.

Most Read

Revealed: Norwich’s Castle Mall to get new name and new look

Castle Mall, Norwich. Pic: Castle Mall.

‘Here we go again’ - but not yet: Months of roadworks to begin in September after 11th hour delay

Anne Martin, of Great Eastern Models railway shop on Plumstead Road. Picture: Archant

Prince of Wales Road closed due to flat fire

Emergency services on the scene of an incident on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Police

‘We want to know if our pub will reopen’ Mystery continues to surround future of popular pub

The land lords at the Kings Head in Hethersett are stepping down. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Thunderstorms, frequent lightning strikes and hail to hit Norfolk

Jo Clarke (@_JoClarke) took this photographs of lightning north of Norwich. Pic: Jo Clarke.

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Restaurant evacuated after fire at Riverside in Norwich

A fire has reportedly broken out in a restaurant in the Riverside complex in Norwich. Picture: James Randle

Young mother loses part of her Norwich garden to sinkhole

Norwich City Council have erected a six foot fence around the sinkhole. Picture: Rebecca Springall

Michael Bailey: Be it Norwich City or Norfolk sport – thank you for the ride

Archant journalists Paddy Davitt (left) and Michael Bailey broadcast the team news live on Facebook before Norwich City's Boxing Day 2017 Championship fixture at Birmingham. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norfolk man sentenced to life in prison after offering to sell guns to undercover agents

Jurijs Ragozins has been sentenced to life in prison. Picture: NCA

Teenage girls save drowning brother’s from Norfolk Beauty spot

Victor O'Leary and Ryan Holmes were rescued from Horstead Mill by Jessica Burden,Tayla Walker, Casey Knights and Ellie Brind. Picture: Neil Perry
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists