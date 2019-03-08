Norwich singer Lisa Redford releases second single from EP Edge of Love

Lisa Redford releases single Let Go from her EP Edge of Love. Picture: Supplied by Lisa Redford Supplied by Lisa Redford

Norwich singer Lisa Redford has today, July 26, released the second single from her EP Edge of Love.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norwich singer Lisa Redford has released single Let Go from her EP Edge of Love. Picture: Supplied by Lisa Redford Norwich singer Lisa Redford has released single Let Go from her EP Edge of Love. Picture: Supplied by Lisa Redford

The single, titled Let Go, follows on from the release of her single Anything But Easy on February 22, which gained worldwide airplay, and her EP Edge of Love on May 10.

Let Go is described as being an 'an infectious Americana tinged band track blending Lisa's folk and country influences with a strong melodic pop sensibility'. The Music Below describe it as "a little bit country, a little bit folk, a little bit pop and a whole lot of heartfelt soul!"

Alongside its glowing reviews, Let Go has had airplay on BBC Introducing Norfolk as well as BBC radio shows around the country.

You may also want to watch:

To coincide with the release, Lisa Redford will be performing at the inaugural two-day F-19 festival in Feltwell on July 27 along with some of the best up and coming singers and musicians in the country.

Following on from this performance will be her appearance at The Waterfront Sessions on August 4. This event, which will take place at The Waterfront in Norwich, is an exciting celebration of some of the region's finest country and Americana artists put on by local promoter The Tilting Sky.

Country and Americana fans will be able to hear both of her singles and the other tracks from her EP Edge of Love at both of these shows.

Edge of Love was recorded in Norwich and features five self-written songs. These tracks are performed by a whole host of the finest musicians; pedal steel player Alan Cook (My Darling Clementine, Chris Hillman of The Byrds), Noel Dashwood of local folk trio Alden, Patterson and Dashwood, Norwich based guitarist Mark Howes and award-winning cellist Ivan McCready (The Pretenders, Blur, John Cale, George Michael) - with drums and mastering by Mikey Shaw at The Crunch Recording Studio near Norwich.

- To buy Lisa Redford's single Let Go, head to her bandcamp page

- For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Twitter and Instagram