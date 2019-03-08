Liberty X to perform at Norwich nightclub ahead of closure

Liberty X are performing at Flaunt nightclub in Norwich. Picture Jessica Long. Archant

Noughties pop group Liberty X are going to give fans a night to remember when they perform at a Norwich nightclub ahead of its closure.

Flaunt nightclub in Norwich which is closing before reopening with a new name and look Flaunt nightclub in Norwich which is closing before reopening with a new name and look

The band, which is currently touring with its female members Jessica Pietersen, Michelle Heaton and Kelli Young , will be at the Flaunt closing party on Prince of Wales Road later this month.

The bar, which was recently bought by G & J Leisure, will be reopening after a full refurbishment with a new look and name.

It is not clear exactly when the nightspot will reopen or what it will be called but on its Facebook page the new owners teased “so it’s time to say farewell to Flaunt!...BUT we are about to make Fetch happen!”

G & J Leisure already own Mantra Club & Lounge, Whisky & Rum and Bond No.28 Tombland and boss Gary Powers said he believed rebooting Flaunt, Prince of Wales Road, was a “great opportunity”.

He said: “We wanted to continue our investment into the Norwich night-time economy and saw this as a great opportunity to preserve such an iconic venue and to support the LGBT+ community.

“Every year, the amount of LGBT+ clubs in the UK has been in decline, so we are taking positive steps in making something special in Norwich. There are very exciting plans for this venue, which will be closing shortly to undergo a complete refurbishment.”

Liberty X were initially formed in 2001 when the five members, which included Tony Lundon and Kevin Simm, failed to make it into Hear’Say on the TV talent show Popstars.

They went on to have eight top 10 singles including number one hit Just a Little which was one of the best selling songs of the decade.

The band split up in 2007 before reforming in 2012 for the ITV2 documentary series The Big Reunion.

Entry to the Flaunt closing party on March 30 is free before 12pm and the nightclub is open until 4am.

