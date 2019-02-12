Video

Lewis Capaldi will be coming to Norwich in November with a headline show

Lewis Capaldi had announced a headline Norwich show on his 2019 UK tour. Photo: MBC PR MBC PR

Lewis Capaldi has announced his debut album along with a headline UK tour that will see him coming to Norwich.

Continuing his unbelievable start to 2019, Lewis Capaldi has announced his eagerly awaited debut EP, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, which will be released on May 17 via Virgin EMI records.

To mark the news, he has also released dates for his biggest UK tour ever which will see him stopping at The Nick Rayns LCR in Norwich on November 30.

The album was recorded over an 18 month period across London, New York and LA and features co-writes with the likes of Jamie Hartman (Calvin Harris & Rag N Bone Man) and Malay (Frank Ocean & Lorde).

In an open letter to fans, Lewis Capaldi explains: “I’m absolutely buzzing to finally be able to announce my debut album.”

“I never thought I’d get to the point where I’d be able to release a proper album and I ABSOLUTELY never thought that when I did, I would give it a name as stupid I have, but here we are.”

“Everyone always tells you about how amazing recording their first album was and how they’ll always look back on the ‘process’ with fond memories.”

“I will look back on it as an extremely stressful time that somehow also managed to be extremely boring. The actual process of building the songs up I loved, but recording the same guitar parts over and over again to get them right and going back on mixes for weeks, I did not.”

“I hope people don’t think it’s s***. I mean don’t get me wrong there will be one or two stinkers on there, but I’m only human and we all make mistakes, but as a whole I think it’s pretty good.”

“I’m excited for it to be released and have people finally be able to hear a full body of work from me for the first time. Should it bomb completely or receive an absolute critical lambasting, don’t worry, it’s just my life’s work up until this point...“

Lewis Capaldi has already seen great success so far since the release of his debut track Bruises.

He’s already secured his first UK top 3 single, achieved successive Radio 1 A-List tracks, sold over 90,000 headline show tickets, amassed over 330 million plays across streaming services and has sold out no less than three back-to-back headline tours.

• Tickets to the show at The LCR on November 30 will go on sale this Friday (February 22) for £19.50 advance from the UEA Ticket Booking’s website

