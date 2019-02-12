Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Video

Lewis Capaldi will be coming to Norwich in November with a headline show

PUBLISHED: 11:15 19 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:28 19 February 2019

Lewis Capaldi had announced a headline Norwich show on his 2019 UK tour. Photo: MBC PR

Lewis Capaldi had announced a headline Norwich show on his 2019 UK tour. Photo: MBC PR

MBC PR

Lewis Capaldi has announced his debut album along with a headline UK tour that will see him coming to Norwich.

Lewis Capaldi announces debut album and a Norwich show on his 2019 UK tour. Photo: MBC PRLewis Capaldi announces debut album and a Norwich show on his 2019 UK tour. Photo: MBC PR

Continuing his unbelievable start to 2019, Lewis Capaldi has announced his eagerly awaited debut EP, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, which will be released on May 17 via Virgin EMI records.

To mark the news, he has also released dates for his biggest UK tour ever which will see him stopping at The Nick Rayns LCR in Norwich on November 30.

The album was recorded over an 18 month period across London, New York and LA and features co-writes with the likes of Jamie Hartman (Calvin Harris & Rag N Bone Man) and Malay (Frank Ocean & Lorde).

In an open letter to fans, Lewis Capaldi explains: “I’m absolutely buzzing to finally be able to announce my debut album.”

“I never thought I’d get to the point where I’d be able to release a proper album and I ABSOLUTELY never thought that when I did, I would give it a name as stupid I have, but here we are.”

“Everyone always tells you about how amazing recording their first album was and how they’ll always look back on the ‘process’ with fond memories.”

“I will look back on it as an extremely stressful time that somehow also managed to be extremely boring. The actual process of building the songs up I loved, but recording the same guitar parts over and over again to get them right and going back on mixes for weeks, I did not.”

“I hope people don’t think it’s s***. I mean don’t get me wrong there will be one or two stinkers on there, but I’m only human and we all make mistakes, but as a whole I think it’s pretty good.”

“I’m excited for it to be released and have people finally be able to hear a full body of work from me for the first time. Should it bomb completely or receive an absolute critical lambasting, don’t worry, it’s just my life’s work up until this point...“

Lewis Capaldi has already seen great success so far since the release of his debut track Bruises.

He’s already secured his first UK top 3 single, achieved successive Radio 1 A-List tracks, sold over 90,000 headline show tickets, amassed over 330 million plays across streaming services and has sold out no less than three back-to-back headline tours.

• Tickets to the show at The LCR on November 30 will go on sale this Friday (February 22) for £19.50 advance from the UEA Ticket Booking’s website

• For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Twitter and Instagram

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norwich woman banned from cafe for a year

A woman has been banned from Cafe 33 in Heartsease after being given a community protection warning. Picture: Archant

‘It was like Fyre Festival’ - hundreds of families demand refund over Fortnite festival flop

The empty fields as people struggle to justify the pricetag of the 'Fortnite Live' event held at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Teenage woman dies in crash between car and cement mixer

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Friend of murdered Kerri calls on schools to raise awareness of domestic violence to pupils

Kerri McAuley with close friend Laura Gaunt, who has started a campaign to get mandatory domestic violence education into high schools. Photo: Submitted

Road reopens after person cut out of vehicle in city centre crash

Fire crews are on the scene in Dereham Road. Photo: Denise Bradley

Most Read

Family risk losing home after shoddy extension had to be rebuilt - costing £34,000

Rachel and Simon Wade at their home in East Rudham, outside their extension they have had to demolish and rebuild after it was not built properly. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Air ambulance called to two-vehicle car crash

Air ambulance and emergency services at the scene. Picture: Edward Briscoe

‘We are well-equipped’ - caravan park’s message to customers after severe coastal erosion

Aerial shot showing coastal erosion at Pakefield Caravan Park. Picture: Mike Page

First homes in £85m Norwich scheme could be finished by spring - as riverside plaza inches closer

Work on St Anne's Quarter in Norwich city centre. Photo: Lauren Cope

Norwich woman banned from cafe for a year

A woman has been banned from Cafe 33 in Heartsease after being given a community protection warning. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

parkrun round-up: Peter Holmes leads home huge field at King’s Lynn event

Action from a busy King's Lynn event on Saturday. Picture: Gary Walker

Chris Goreham: Why it’s becoming harder to commentate on the Canaries

Marco Stiepermann celebrates his strike at Bolton with Emi Buendia. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Why do mums imagine disasters when we’re not there?

There were a few anxious moments until I was sure our girls were fine, then the holiday could begin. Picture contributed

“Where are you? Let’s be having you” - Help create a map of City fans across the globe

The home fans show the yellow and green before the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Tent and cordon erected at UEA lake as dive teams continue search for missing student

Dive teams are searching UEA lake for missing student Nick Sadler. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists