Let’s Rock Norwich rescheduled again to 2021
PUBLISHED: 12:55 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:16 21 May 2020
Archant
Let’s Rock Norwich, due to take place over the May bank holiday weekend, has been rescheduled for a second time due to coronavirus.
Let’s Rock Norwich, due to take place over the May bank holiday weekend, has been rescheduled for a second time due to coronavirus.
The 80s festival, organised by UK Live, was set to visit 13 locations across the UK this summer, including Earlham Park this Saturday, May 23.
Back in March, the Norwich event was moved to September but it has now been pushed back again to Saturday, May 29 2021 to ensure the safety of music fans.
READ MORE: Eaton Park Café reopens as general store and takeaway
The original line-up will stay the same, including The Boomtown Rats, Wet Wet Wet, Tony Hadley and Kim Wilde, and all tickets will remain valid and are transferable to other Let’s Rock locations.
To make sure ticket-holders didn’t miss out this summer, UK Live held an 80s Lockdown Fest on May 16, hosted by Pat Sharp and Dave Benson Phillips, and it raised £130,000 for charity Child Bereavement UK. Buy tickets at letsrocknorwich.com
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.