Search

Advanced search

Video

Let’s Rock Norwich rescheduled again to 2021

PUBLISHED: 12:55 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:16 21 May 2020

Let's Rock Norwich in Earlham Park has been rescheduled for a second time until 2021. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Let's Rock Norwich in Earlham Park has been rescheduled for a second time until 2021. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Archant

Let’s Rock Norwich, due to take place over the May bank holiday weekend, has been rescheduled for a second time due to coronavirus.

The original line-up will remain for 2021, including Spandau Ballet star Tony Hadley Picture: Supplied by Let's RockThe original line-up will remain for 2021, including Spandau Ballet star Tony Hadley Picture: Supplied by Let's Rock

Let’s Rock Norwich, due to take place over the May bank holiday weekend, has been rescheduled for a second time due to coronavirus.

The 80s festival, organised by UK Live, was set to visit 13 locations across the UK this summer, including Earlham Park this Saturday, May 23.

Back in March, the Norwich event was moved to September but it has now been pushed back again to Saturday, May 29 2021 to ensure the safety of music fans.

READ MORE: Eaton Park Café reopens as general store and takeaway

The original line-up will stay the same, including The Boomtown Rats, Wet Wet Wet, Tony Hadley and Kim Wilde, and all tickets will remain valid and are transferable to other Let’s Rock locations.

To make sure ticket-holders didn’t miss out this summer, UK Live held an 80s Lockdown Fest on May 16, hosted by Pat Sharp and Dave Benson Phillips, and it raised £130,000 for charity Child Bereavement UK. Buy tickets at letsrocknorwich.com

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

WATCH: See what is going on in Primark’s abandoned stores - and it’s not what you expect

The Primark store in Norwich. Pic: Archant

McDonald’s reveals when it plans to re-open Norfolk drive-throughs

McDonald's have revealed when it hopes to reopen its drive-thrus in Norfolk. Pic: Archant

Families flock to park on hottest day of the year after lockdown easing

People flock to the Norwich Earlham Park due to hot weather. Since lockdown restrcitions have been altered the public may spend as much time outside as they wish. Pictures: Archant

Mystery surrounds origin of keyboard embedded in city street

The Norwich keyboard, in the pavement on the corner of Princes Street and Elm Hill. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Relief after threatened mass gatherings at Norwich parks flop

Mass gatherings threatened at Eaton Park did not take place over the weekend. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Most Read

WATCH: See what is going on in Primark’s abandoned stores - and it’s not what you expect

The Primark store in Norwich. Pic: Archant

McDonald’s reveals when it plans to re-open Norfolk drive-throughs

McDonald's have revealed when it hopes to reopen its drive-thrus in Norfolk. Pic: Archant

Families flock to park on hottest day of the year after lockdown easing

People flock to the Norwich Earlham Park due to hot weather. Since lockdown restrcitions have been altered the public may spend as much time outside as they wish. Pictures: Archant

Mystery surrounds origin of keyboard embedded in city street

The Norwich keyboard, in the pavement on the corner of Princes Street and Elm Hill. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Relief after threatened mass gatherings at Norwich parks flop

Mass gatherings threatened at Eaton Park did not take place over the weekend. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

How to organise a funeral during coronavirus lockdown in Norfolk and Suffolk

Funeral services have changed due to social distancing measures. Co-operative Funeralcare explain everything you need to know Picture: Alex Cantrill-Jones / ACJ Media

Fit-again Hernandez among City players shown returning to training

Onel Hernandez was ruled out for eight weeks after knee surgery in February Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Image

Mystery solved! Origin of Norwich keyboard revealed

Molly Sole is a digital artist who has worked on blockbuster film franchises such as Harry Potter, Star Wars and James Bond. She created the Norwich keyboard when she was an NUA student between 1999 and 2001. Picture: Archant/NostalgiaNerd/YouTube

Factory worker dismissed after face mask row

Bernard Matthews factory/Joe Pearce. Picture: Antony Kelly/Joe Pearce

Hospitals restart more treatments, with 75,000 patients on waiting lists

Norfolk's three hospitals are restarting more non-coronavirus services again. Picture: Archant
Drive 24