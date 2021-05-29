Video

Let’s Rock Norwich rescheduled again to 2021

Let's Rock Norwich in Earlham Park has been rescheduled for a second time until 2021. Picture: Lee Blanchflower Archant

Let’s Rock Norwich, due to take place over the May bank holiday weekend, has been rescheduled for a second time due to coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The original line-up will remain for 2021, including Spandau Ballet star Tony Hadley Picture: Supplied by Let's Rock The original line-up will remain for 2021, including Spandau Ballet star Tony Hadley Picture: Supplied by Let's Rock

Let’s Rock Norwich, due to take place over the May bank holiday weekend, has been rescheduled for a second time due to coronavirus.

The 80s festival, organised by UK Live, was set to visit 13 locations across the UK this summer, including Earlham Park this Saturday, May 23.

Back in March, the Norwich event was moved to September but it has now been pushed back again to Saturday, May 29 2021 to ensure the safety of music fans.

READ MORE: Eaton Park Café reopens as general store and takeaway

The original line-up will stay the same, including The Boomtown Rats, Wet Wet Wet, Tony Hadley and Kim Wilde, and all tickets will remain valid and are transferable to other Let’s Rock locations.

To make sure ticket-holders didn’t miss out this summer, UK Live held an 80s Lockdown Fest on May 16, hosted by Pat Sharp and Dave Benson Phillips, and it raised £130,000 for charity Child Bereavement UK. Buy tickets at letsrocknorwich.com