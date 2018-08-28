Still unfashionable? Q Magazine should eat their words after Norwich duo win album of year

Jenny Hollingworth (right) and Rosa Walton of Let's Eat Grandma winners of the Q Best Album Award in the press room during the Q Awards 2018 in association with Absolute Radio at the Camden Roundhouse, London. Photo: PA Wire/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

A respected music magazine has been told to “eat its words” after it handed Norwich duo Let’s Eat Grandma a prestigious award - a few months after branding the city “unfashionable”.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norwich duo Let's Eat Grandma. Photo: Charlotte Patmore Norwich duo Let's Eat Grandma. Photo: Charlotte Patmore

Earlier this year, Q Magazine used the words to describe the city in a review of the local double act, 19-year-olds Roa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth.

But this week Q named I’m All Ears its album of the year in its annual awards - putting Let’s Eat Grandma alongside legends Noel Gallagher and Paul Weller as award winners.

Today Ian Johnson, who has worked with Roa and Jenny since they were 15, gave an insight into their lives.

He said: “I think it’s totally deserved and they are incredibly talented - when they first started they played loads of instruments on stage and it was slightly chaotic but still brilliant but their new stuff is mature and has an electronic, pop-orientated sound.

Chart-topping DJ Sigala is from Norwich Chart-topping DJ Sigala is from Norwich

“When it comes to song-writing they work very hard and are constantly travelling around the world.”

He added: “I think Q magazine will be eating their words - the scene is thriving with Access to Music, BBC Introducing and Sonic Youth at the Norwich Art Centre all playing their part.

READ MORE: Sorry…Norwich is unfashionable’ say Q Magazine

“Living in Norwich gives you a space where you don’t get influenced by trends like in bigger cities.

Soul singer Mullally is also from the city Credit: Ben Etridge Soul singer Mullally is also from the city Credit: Ben Etridge

“Let’s Eat Grandma would have struggled in London as they wouldn’t have been taken seriously when they were young whereas in Norwich it’s not weird to see a 14-year-old doing a gig.”

Other acts to emerge out of the Norwich music scene include chart-topping DJ Sigala, Ed Sheeran, who has played in venues across the city, and up-and-coming soul singer Mullally who is signed to Atlantic Records.

Let’s Eat Grandma released I’m All Ears in June 2018 to critical acclaim as a follow-up to their 2016 debut album I, Gemini.

In a glowing five-star review of their latest album, Q music magazine wrote: “It’s one of those intoxicating occasions when an artist has taken a huge unexpected leap forward.”

READ MORE: Let’s Eat Grandma win Q Magazine album of the year award

The duo, who became friends in reception at Recreation Road Infant School in the city, recorded their first album during the summer between year 10 and 11 at Access to Music College in Norwich at a hire fee of £1.