Less Than Jake and Reel Big Fish review: The whole night was fantastic and the two headline acts complemented each other perfectly

Ska Punk classics Less than Jake and Reel big Fish played to a sold out audience at The LCR last night, on their joint headline tour, with support from Suburban Legends and Zebrahead, who warmed up the crowd with their energetic performances.

Less than Jake were the first of the headline acts. Their interaction with the crowd was highly entertaining, bringing people on stage to participate in amusing skits – including a group exercise class.

Their musical performance was outstanding, their fast riffs and catchy horn sections were impressively tight and the vocals were impeccable – well, what you could hear of it over the crowd chanting along!

For me though Reel Big Fish really stole the show. Their personalities shone through their performance, from choreographed moves to genuinely hilarious conversations between songs – it was apparent they’re a well polished act.

They played music from a variety of their albums as well as some well loved covers (in their recognizable Ska punk style).

They poked fun at themselves as well as members of the audience, and had the crowd laughing along with them. The mosh pit was entertaining to watch (from afar, obviously) and watching people being bounced across the already lively crowd really added to the atmosphere.

Their technical ability was effortless, and a real joy to watch. They looked comfortable playing not only the songs they had prepared, but little interludes between.

The whole night was fantastic, and the two headline acts complemented each other perfectly. You could tell the acts were enjoying performing just as much as the audience were watching them, and everyone was having a lot of fun.

I would highly recommend trying to see any of these bands live, (it was almost like watching a comedy show as well as a gig!) and their musical skill was enhanced by their personalities.

If you don’t get a chance to watch them perform live, at least give them a listen – it’s impossible to listen to Ska punk and be in a bad mood.