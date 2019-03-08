Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Enjoy Gardenning More

Legally Blonde review: A witty, engaging and fun evening

PUBLISHED: 11:36 29 May 2019

Legally Blonde. Picture: Supplied by Norwich Playhouse

Legally Blonde. Picture: Supplied by Norwich Playhouse

Supplied by Norwich Playhouse

The sassy tale of Elle Wood and her attempt to prove herself gets the full musical treatment in this latest production of Legally Blonde by Threshold Theatre Company.

Based on the movie of the same name, the action sees Elle - played by Rebecca Jillings - shed her signature pink outfits and 'blonde' attitude to follow her boyfriend (Alex Green) to Harvard, where she not only turns out to be a better lawyer, but also finds a better partner (Thom Guttridge).

The sharp humour of the film is preserved in the witty book and lyrics, in a packed two hour plus show.

Jillings brings plenty of fizz to the title role, and is supported well by an earnest Guttridge and believably smarmy Green. Charley Smith nearly steals the show as hairdresser come life coach Paulette, particularly when teaming up with her love interest, the UPS Guy (Sam Watkinson) for a surreal spot of Riverdancing.

Krissi Kitson leads some impressive group skipping as fitness guru and murder suspect Brooke Wyndham; Nick Bird is fun as the hard-nosed (and hard slapped) lecherous lawyer Prof Callaghan; with Izzy Cutler suitably standoffish as his ambitious student Vivienne.

You may also want to watch:

This is a big production, with over 30 on stage - including two dogs - and simply fitting it on the Norwich Playhouse deck is impressive. The sets feel a little clunky though, leading to a few minor technical glitches that perhaps could have been avoided with a less literal approach.

Artemis Read's four-piece band (hidden somewhere in the bowels of the theatre) provide great and flexible live backing through the 24 musical numbers.

Like Elle, it's clear that Threshold has ambition and director Dan Rayner and choreographer Dan Elliott ask for, and get, a lot from this amateur cast.

On opening night there were odd places where it looked like they might have overreached - costume change delays, early ensemble pieces lacking sparkle, and radio mic troubles - but the cast always pulled it back; by the finale everyone was looking sharp and sounding good.

The verdict: a witty, engaging and fun evening, with plenty of appeal.

- Legally Blonde runs at Norwich Playhouse until June 1

- Tickets are available for £17 - £19 from the Playhouse's website

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

‘I’m at my wit’s end’ - residents plagued by noise from summer events at city park

Gordon Marriot, 80, has complained to Norwich City Council about the loud late-night noise from summer events at Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

WATCH: Massive queues as a pack of 17 horses invade A47

The road between Norwich and Great Yarmouth is closed in both directions after seventeen horses were spotted on the carriageway. Picture: Rachael Low

Man stabbed in Norwich park

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Norfolk set to be hotter than Ibiza with highs of 27C

People enjoying the summer sunshine on Cromer beach. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

‘I’m at my wit’s end’ - residents plagued by noise from summer events at city park

Gordon Marriot, 80, has complained to Norwich City Council about the loud late-night noise from summer events at Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

WATCH: Massive queues as a pack of 17 horses invade A47

The road between Norwich and Great Yarmouth is closed in both directions after seventeen horses were spotted on the carriageway. Picture: Rachael Low

Man stabbed in Norwich park

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Norfolk set to be hotter than Ibiza with highs of 27C

People enjoying the summer sunshine on Cromer beach. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Father knifed 13 times in Norwich by ‘complete stranger’, court hears

David Hastings Picture: Norfolk Police

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries could move for Newcastle striker

Dwight Gayle is on Norwich City's radar according to reports. Picture: PA

My shoplifting shame - well, who hasn’t got in a muddle with the self service checkouts?

David Clayton came a cropped with a self service till at the weekend

Norwich man gets Boris Johnson to face court over ‘lies’ in EU referendum campaign

File photo of Boris Johnson, who will be summonsed to court to face accusations of misconduct in public office over claims he was lying when he said the UK gave the EU £350 million a week. Picture Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Norwich City report card: An underrated star of the show right from kick-off

Onel Hernandez was a crucial part of Norwich City's Championship-winning success. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists