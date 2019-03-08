Leading 2 Tone tribute band Ska Face to perform in Norwich

Ska Face, the UK's leading 2 Tone tribute band, performing live. Picture: Supplied by Epic Studios Supplied by Epic Studios

Ska Face are set to perform in Norwich as they celebrate the 40th anniversary of the 2 Tone revolution that swept the UK in the 1960s.

The genre, which is named after English record label 2 Tone Records (which was founded by Jerry Dammers of the Specials and backed by Chrysalis Records), set about to fuse traditional ska with musical elements of punk rock and new wave music.

To mark this moment, Ska Face, who are labelled one of the best 2 Tone tribute acts in the UK, will headline Epic Studios in Norwich on September 14.

Revitalising the ska and 2 Tone classics of The Specials, Madness, The Selecter, The Beat and Bad Manners, plus many others from the late 70s and early 80s, Ska Face sparked a 2 Tone revival across the north of England.

They very quickly established themselves as the UK's leading ska and 2 Tone tribute band, performing headline sets at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone twice in the last two years.

The band regularly travels up and down the country delivering their message to venues across the UK from Blackpool to Batley, Preston to Pontefract and Coventry to Camden.

Jerry Dammers, the founder of both 2 Tone Records and The Specials, was highly impressed with Ska Face's performance when he joined them for a gig in June 2013, commenting that he had not witnessed such energy in a performance since the early days of The Specials.

Former Specials lead guitarist Roddy 'Radiation' Byers has accompanied Ska Face on stage regularly over the past six years. The band has supported many of their 2 Tone idols on a number of occasions - including Pauline Black's The Selecter, Bad Manners, The Beat and The Neville Staple Band.

- Tickets to see Ska Face in Norwich on September 14 are available for £15 advance from Epic Studios' website

- For money off the original ticket price, use discount code SKAFACE1979

