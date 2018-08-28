Everything you need to know ahead of Le Grand Bazaar in aid of village church

Le Grand Bazaar fundraiser Credit: Natalie Cope Archant

From face painting to fireworks, the first Le Grand Bazaar fundraiser promises fun for all the family.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Le Grand Bazaar fundraiser Credit: Natalie Cope Le Grand Bazaar fundraiser Credit: Natalie Cope

The event will take place in Marlingford village, postcode NR9 5HL and the event will be signposted, on Sunday, October 28 from 12pm until 6pm.

What is the event in aid of?

The first annual Le Grand Bazaar aims to raise £14,000 for the Marlingford village church which is in much need of refurbishment.

The organisers are also looking to raise an additional £10,000 for a much needed extension to the village hall so the community can be provided with activities and a place to congregate for special events.

The event aims to promote community togetherness whilst keeping the heritage and history of the village intact.

What can I expect?

Entry to the event is free with various activities at a small cost.

-Petting Zoo

-Face painting for kids

-Clowns making animal balloons

-Magicians

-Stilt walkers

-Norwich Accordion Club concert

-Bagpipes

-Several arts and crafts stalls, with 10 per cent of the proceeds from each sale going directly into the village restoration fund

-Hog roast

-Alice in wonderland themed tea and cakes in the terrace with an assortment of homemade goodies - all donated by local bakers

-Vegetarian Cafe stall

-Pumpkin painting class for kids where each child gets to paint their own little boo pumpkin and take it home with them

-Tour of The Old Rectory House

-Photo Booth to take photos and post to social media

-Fireworks Display to end the day

There will also be four costume contests for women, men, families or kids and pets with a £2 entry fee for each contestant and sign-up will run from 12pm to 3pm with judging at 4pm.

A spokesman for the event said: “Anyone can wear what they like but we will all be in Victorian fancy dress - think Moulin Rouge meets The Greatest Showman.

“We would like people to come in all sorts of vintage looks.”

There will be prizes for first, second and third place for each category and the winner will receive a £100 gift certificate to the Telle Mere Telle Fille boutique in Norwich, second place a £50 gift certificate at The Marlingford Bell and third prize a gift basket.