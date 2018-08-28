Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Latitude 2019 line-up set to be announced this week

PUBLISHED: 12:49 22 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:49 22 January 2019

Latitude Festival 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Latitude Festival 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

From chart-topping musicians to some of the biggest names in comedy, the wait is almost over for the Latitude 2019 line-up.

The first announcement for the festival, which is held in Henham Park in Southwold, is set to be announced on Thursday morning at 9.30am.

This year’s festival runs from July 18 to 21 across 20 stages and it was recently named the best family festival at the UK Festival Awards 2018.

The main stage, called the Obelisk Arena, was headlined by The Killers, Solange and alt-J in 2018 and Liam Gallagher also played a secret set.

There was also plenty of comedy, literature and poetry from big names such as James Acaster, Sandi Toksvig and Reggie Yates.

Sunset on Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick ButcherSunset on Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

For youngsters, there is a kids area with theatre, teen area and enchanted garden and a dedicated family campsite for parents with children under 16.

Visit this website at 9.30am on Thursday morning to see the line-up.

Who would you like to see at Latitude 2019? Let us know in the comments

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Former Norwich City player goes on trial over alleged Mercy sex assault

Norwich City 2006/7 team pics, Robert Eagle Photo: Simon Finlay Copy: For: EDP/EEN Sport EDP pics © 2006 (01603) 772434

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

Wine cafe Veeno will become the second outlet at Castle Mall's Timberhill Terrace. Picture: Mark Shields.

WATCH: Fire crew battles van blaze in Norwich

The van on fire near Sprowston Road. Picture: Charlie Squires

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

#includeImage($article, 225)

Former Norwich City player goes on trial over alleged Mercy sex assault

#includeImage($article, 225)

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Fire crew battles van blaze in Norwich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

More people in work in East of England

File photo dated 15/07/09 of a Job Centre, as unemployment rose by 10,000 between May and July to 1.82 million, official figures showed today. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Wednesday September 16, 2015. See PA story INDUSTRY Unemployment. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Railway extreme weather plan to avoid repeat of ‘Beast from the East’ disruption

Greater Anglia and Network Rail have produced a new plan to help rail services cope with extreme weather like that seen in the 'Beast from the East'. Picture: Greater Anglia

Man fined after Christmas Eve ‘violent brawl’ in front of children at pub

The brawl happened at the Blue Boar pub in Sprowston Credit: Google Maps

Former Norwich City player ‘went too far’ and sexually assaulted woman at nightclub, court hears

Former Norwich City player Robert Eagle. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists